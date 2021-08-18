How to watch Le Mans 2021 — stream the famous race from anywere

Le Mans 2021 is just around the corner! Here's how to watch Le Mans 2021 from anywhere in the world!

The oldest endurance race around is back less than a year after the last edition of the annual event.

Held at the Circuit de la Sarthe located within the city of Le Mans in France, the race was delayed slightly from its original date in June to allow more fans to watch the race.

2021 marks the debut of a brand new class of vehicles, as the long-standing LMP1 class will be replaced by the new Le Mans Hypercar class for the very first time.

There are 62 cars revved up and plenty of drivers raring to go this weekend, here's how to watch Le Mans 2021 live so you don't miss any of the action!

When is Le Mans 2021?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on August 21-22 this year.

How to watch Le Mans 2021 in the USA

In the US, MotorTrend is the only channel showing complete start-to-finish coverage of Le Mans 2021. So, if you want to keep up with all the action from the next leg in the FIA World Endurance Championship, your best bet is to head over to MotorTrend on Saturday morning. The race starts at 10:00 am EST.

You can watch the entire race live on their website via their in-demand app, but MotorTrend is also available on live TV services like Hulu with Live TV, or FuboTV. You can also find the network on Sling TV, one of the least expensive streaming services available in the US right now.

MotorTrend is available in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 a month after a free trial and gets you 32 channels including ESPN, AMC, CNN, and the Disney Channel.

If you want even more choice, you can pair your subscription up with Sling Blue for an extra $15 a month, getting you 51 channels in total.

If you just want MotorTrend on its own, you can subscribe directly to MotorTrend OnDemand for $4.99 a month (or $44.99 a year) after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Le Mans 2021 in the UK

If you're wanting to watch Le Mans 2021 in the UK, you'll need access to Eurosport. Discovery owns both MotorTrend and Eurosport, so it's no surprise that European coverage will air on their other network.

If you want to watch Eurosport via the dedicated Eurosport Player, you can subscribe directly here for just £6.99 a month. If you want to commit to a minimum of 12 months, you can subscribe for a lower price of £4.99 a month for the annual pass, or pay for 12 months upfront for £39.99.

The Eurosport Player is also available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel. This costs £6.99 on top of your regular Amazon Prime subscription fee.

Le Mans 2021 full roster

The full line up of cars across all four classes of vehicle has been revealed by the race's organisers. You can view it below:

Who won Le Mans 2020?

Unlike fixed-distance races,the winner at Le Mans is the vehicle that travels the greatest distance during the whole race. Last year, Toyota Gazoo Racing won for the third year in a row. Their drivers (Kazuki Nakajima, Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley) pushed the Toyota TS050 Hybrid to complete 387 laps of the circuit, five laps ahead of Rebellion Racing's number one car.