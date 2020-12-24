Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back CJ Marable runs against the Texas State Bobcats on Nov. 28, 2020 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Trying to find out how to watch Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl live online? You've come to the right place.

ESPN will broadcast this game featuring No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0) Saturday, Dec. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

These two teams suffered just one loss between them this year, but they didn't get much respect from the powers that be in college football. That doesn't mean this won't be an exciting way for them to finish the coronavirus-altered season.

If you're foregoing cable and satellite, major streaming services will have you covered.

Like other bowl games this year, the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will be shown on ESPN. That's good news for fans who have cut the cord and are using streaming services.

You can find ESPN on FuboTV or YouTube TV for $65 per month. Both of those services offer an add-on for $11 per month, which will get you NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels. That's may be up your alley if you're a big sports fan.

Meanwhile, Sling's Orange package includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a similar sports add-on for $10 a month. That sounds great and cheap! But you should know that Sling Orange doesn't include channels on Sling Blue. You could just get both packages for $45 per month, however.

Meanwhile, Hulu With Live TV costs $65 per month and AT&T TV Now runs $55 per month. Both include ESPN on their channel lineups.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina game preview

Coastal Carolina did everything it could this year to land in a prime bowl game at the end of the year only to finish as the 12th-ranked team in the country. It went 11-0 in a year that teams ahead of them notched as many as three losses or only played six games due to pandemic-fueled cancellations.

The only other top-25 team to finish 11-0 this year? No. 1 Alabama.

Of course, the Chanticleers don't face top-tier teams in the Sun Belt Conference. But they scored an impressive victory against No. 16 BYU earlier this month.

Still, Coastal Carolina is likely excited to appear in its first bowl game. In recent years, both Coastal Carolina and Liberty moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest in college football.

Liberty (9-1) comes into the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl with just one loss on their resumé, a one-point loss to No. 23 North Carolina State last month. It represented the Flames' best regular season in team history.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina were supposed to play earlier this month before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. They've each won seven of their 14 previous matchups.