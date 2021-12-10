How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey fight

Lomachenko vs Commey is a key boxing match between two former champions in a wide open division, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it live stream online. Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko wants to regain his unified status and pound-for-pound standing, but Richard “RC” Commey believes he can shock the Ukranian with his powerful hands.

The Lomachenko vs Commey fight night event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The undercard fights begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 9 p.m., with the Lomachenko vs. Commey main event starting at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch Lomachenko vs Commey from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event fight between Lomachenko and Commey.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch Lomachenko vs Commey can see it on ESPN Plus or ESPN.

On ESPN Plus, sports fans can watch the Lomachenko vs. Commey event along with tons of other sports for one low monthly cost. Beyond Top Rank boxing events like this one, ESPN Plus has all kinds of live sports including UFC, NHL, college football, Bundesliga, La Liga and much more. The service also features sports highlights, analysis and unique original programming.

You can also watch the Lomachenko vs Commey main card starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Live TV streaming services that carry ESPN — including FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV — will also provide the live broadcast feed of the boxing event.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey in the U.K.

In the U.K., Lomachenko vs Commey is available on Sky Sports, which can be watched on many U.K. cable systems. It can also be streamed online with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Coverage begins at 2 a.m. local time and the Main Event should start approximately 4 a.m. local time.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to watch live streams online. To watch Lomachenko vs Commey online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports one-day pass for £10 or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a Now TV Boost for £25 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Lomachenko vs Commey main event preview

Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (15-2) (aka "The Matrix) is not only one of the most respected and feared boxers today, but he’s eyeing a return to the top of the lightweight division. His loss last year to Teófimo López took away his four world championship belts and his aura of near invincibility. Loma bounced back with a ninth round knockout of Massayoshi Nakatani, and he is hoping to convince the boxing world that his loss to Lopez was just a glitch.

Loma can make an even stronger case now that López lost his title defense once he finally faced George Kambosos Jr. Now Loma doesn’t need to convince López to give him a rematch, and everyone in the division sees an opportunity to potentially beat Kambosos and claim some titles with ease. But first Lomachenko needs to win this tough fight and prove he’s ready to be the best lightweight again. Expect Loma to analyze Commey’s every move early on as he creates a game plan in the ring.

Richard “RC” Commey (30-3) is himself a former lightweight world champion, and he knows this is his best opportunity to earn another title fight soon. This Ghanaian boxer started his career with a 24-0 streak, with most fights in his home country. Commey didn’t win a world title on his first try, losing a 2016 fight against Robert Easter Jr. for the vacant IBF title. Once Commey did win a world title in 2019, he immediately called out Lomachenko, hoping to take him down in explosive style. The fight didn’t come together at that time and in Commey's second defense he lost his title to Teófimo López. Commey bounced back himself with a win this February, and now he hopes to still bring an explosive knockout to Loma.

Lomachenko is a heavy favorite to win this fight at -1100 odds.

Lomachenko vs Commey Schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for Lomachenko vs Commey, with the undercard starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus and the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Plus. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows: