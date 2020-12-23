Derrek Pitts and the Marshall Thundering Herd will play Buffalo on Dec. 25 in the Camellia Bowl.

College football fans researching how to watch how to watch Marshall vs. Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl live online after a long day of opening presents and drinking eggnog need not look any further.

ESPN will air this game between Marshall (7-2) and Buffalo (5-1) Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

This matchup between teams outside the Power 5 conferences won't generate the kind of hype that Alabama and Clemson will, but it does feature a running back that scored eight rushing touchdowns in one game (!) earlier this year. It should serve as a good warmup for the college football bowl season.

And fans foregoing cable and satellite still have plenty of options for finding this game online. Let's take a look.

How to watch Marshall vs. Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl

The worldwide leader in sports will be your home for this game. And luckily for you, major streaming services carry ESPN.

Sling's Orange package includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a similar sports add-on for $10 a month. But note that Sling Orange doesn't include channels on Sling Blue, such as NFL Network. So while you're saving some money, you're also missing out on some channels. You could get both Sling Orange and Blue for $45 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu With Live TV costs $65 per month and AT&T TV Now runs $55 per month and include ESPN on their channel lineups.

YouTube TV, for one, costs $65 per month and offers ESPN. So does FuboTV for $65 per month. Both of those services offer a sports add-on for $11 per month, which will get you NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other goodies. So if you're a big sports fan (I'm guessing you are if you're watching college football on Christmas Day), these options are worth exploring.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Cramdon Bowl Marshall vs. Buffalo game preview

Both teams are coming into the final game of the year looking to recover from conference championship game losses.

Marshall lost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham 22-13 in the Conference USA title game Friday, and Buffalo came up short against Ball State 38-28 in the Mid-American Conference championship that same day.

These two teams haven't played since 2004, when Marshall trounced Buffalo 48-14. The Thundering Herd has defeated the Bulls in each of their eight matchups.

Leading the Conference USA in passing yards and touchdowns is Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells.

But Buffalo comes into Friday's bowl game behind running back Jaret Patterson, who scored a whopping 19 touchdowns in six games this year. He scored eight rushing touchdowns against Kent State in late November, matching a NCAA record. The junior finds himself among some of the top NFL running back prospects for next year's draft.

Whether Patterson's propensity for scoring is enough to notch Buffalo's first win over Marshall has yet to be seen. Find your favorite streaming service and tune in Friday afternoon to find out.