Mrs Brown's Boys fans will be happy to learn that the Irish comedy series will return as part of the BBC's Christmas TV line-up this year.

The Christmas special is titled Mammy's Magical Merriment. Brendan O'Carroll recently teased what to expect from the Christmas special. He said "Lockdown has meant there was nobody to plant or pick Christmas trees, so there's a shortage this year. You can't even get them from China, so [Agnes] goes on the hunt for one!"

As if that wasn't enough, Buster is back up to his old tricks. O'Carroll added, "The latest scam by Buster Brady is that he's running a murder mystery night down in Foley that brings unexpected results."

Here's how to watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special 2021 online anywhere in the world so you can catch up with Agnes' antics on the big day!

How to watch 'Mrs Brown's Boys' 2021 Christmas special online in the UK

UK readers will find the Mrs Brown's Boys 2021 Christmas special on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 10:20 pm. The special will also be available on BBC iPlayer. The second special is on New Year's Day at 10pm.

This festive episode is particularly special for the cast. O'Carroll said: "The Christmas Day episode was our first time in front of an audience for two years.

"I can't tell you what it's like to walk onto the floor and see people. It was amazing. The buzz — they roared, cheered, and cackled like they’d been let off the leash. It was so good to be back", he added.

You can find more info about all the great shows set to air over the Christmas period in our Christmas TV Guide.

How to watch 'Mrs Brown's Boys' 2021 Christmas special online anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Mrs Brown's Boys' 2021 Christmas special online in the US

Like the Halloween special that aired this year, the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special will premiere in the US exclusively on BritBox at some point over the holiday season.