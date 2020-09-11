How to watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United live stream online

There’s not much time left in the abbreviated 2020 MLS season, which is what makes this Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United clash all the more important. For Nashville, this is more of a chance to carry some dignity to the finish line, but for Atlanta, this is a chance to sneak into a postseason conversation.

To keep up with the end of the MLS regular season and beyond, ESPN+ is the way to go. You can catch this Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United competition and more as part of their comprehensive MLS coverage for a low, monthly rate starting at just a few dollars per month.

How to watch Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United:

Gaining access to MLS live streams, including the Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United matchup, is easy. The match begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed live using ESPN’s premium content service, ESPN+. For only $5.99 per month, you can gain access to a broad catalog of original programming that includes live sports coverage, exclusive digital content, groundbreaking analysis and more.

This is a great option for any sports fan hoping to expand their live streaming options, but there’s a better route for those who want variety.

If you’re the type of person who likes to consolidate your streaming services, there’s a bundle that will cover all of your needs. For only $12.99 per month — a great value compared to the individual prices of these services — you can gain access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney +. This is an absolute bargain for those who enjoy a wide range of programming from their streaming needs.

What to watch for in the Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United match:

The previous meeting between these two teams went in favor of the superior team in the standings. Atlanta United put together a strong defensive performance, keeping Nashville SC scoreless despite taking 15 shots to Atlanta’s six. Still, the quality of a shot is more important than quantity and Atlanta got the job done.

An unusual wrinkle in this one is the transfer of Gonzalo Nicolás "Pity" Martínez, who’s headed to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on an $18 million transfer as of Tuesday. Martinez was responsible for both of Atlanta United’s goals against Nashville SC in their last contest. His first goal gave his team the first and only lead of the competition at the 40-minute mark and the second came right at the end at the 87-minute mark.

If Nashville SC, an extremely low-scoring club, can put together the pieces and apply a concentrated effort, they can gain the respect of national viewership. This season has been rough for Nashville, which sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. There have been defensive flashes for this club, but it’s lacking a scoring threat in a major way.

At this point in the season, there’s no hope for Nashville SC to do anything but develop. This will give some of their prospects a good chance to compete under pivotal conditions. Each side could use this moral victory, regardless of the standings.