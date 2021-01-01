Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields looks up field during the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern on Dec. 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

College football fans looking to find out how to watch Ohio State vs. Clemson in the Sugar Bowl live online have come to the right place. After all, that's the kind of information we're here to provide.

ESPN will air this College Football Playoff semifinal game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The winner of No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will go on to face the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame in the national championship game Jan. 11. Friday's matchup between the Tigers and Buckeyes represents a rematch of last year's semifinal game in which Clemson prevailed.

This matchup will feature a pair of top quarterback prospects. So to see how they look before moving on to the NFL, keep reading and make sure you know how to find this game without a cable or satellite subscription.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl live online

If you were watching the early playoff game between Alabama and Notre Dame, then you'll have no trouble finding this matchup since both games are on ESPN. But let's go through your options anyway.

First, there's Hulu With Live TV. That runs $65 per month and includes the regular Hulu that's known for TV and movie options to go along with live television. It offers ESPN as part of its package. The same goes for AT&T TV Now, which costs $55 per month.

You could also go with FuboTV or YouTube TV, which each cost for $65 per month. Sports fans can cough up an extra $11 per month to get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Lastly, there's Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for an extra $10 a month. Before you jump on that deal, you should know that Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue. If you can't make up your mind, you can just get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Clemson vs. Ohio State — Rose Bowl preview

It's kind of amazing that Ohio State made it to the college football's final four. They're just two wins away from a national championship even though the Big Ten Conference originally opted to forego the season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buckeyes ultimately played a shortened six-game schedule, winning all of their games. They capped it with a conference championship win over Northwestern Dec. 19.

Ohio State is led by quarterback Justin Fields, a junior who might have been the first signal-caller taken in the NFL draft if it wasn't for his opponent Friday.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will likely be a Jacksonville Jaguar in the next few months. But for now, the Tigers quarterback is putting the finishing touches on another stellar season that saw his team lose just one game to No. 4 Notre Dame. In nine games this season, he threw for 22 touchdowns and more than 2,700 yards.

The Tigers ultimately beat the Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game this month, cementing their spot as the No. 2 team in the country behind Alabama.

Clemson has played in four of the six college football championship games since the playoff format was introduced in 2014. They've won two of those contests, and both times it was against Alabama.

Ohio State hasn't been to the national championship since 2014, when it defeated Oregon.

It remains to be seen which team manages to punch their tickets to the grand finale. You'll have to pick a streaming service and tune in to ESPN to find out.