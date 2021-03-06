How to watch Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Imagine the following: You're Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, two of the most visible people in the world, let alone in British Royalty. You're the constant targets of gossip and innuendo and have done the unthinkable — tried to leave it all behind and have some semblance of a normal adult life. That, of course, is impossible.

That also means you don't sit for interviews with just anyone. But Oprah Winfrey? That's another story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exclusive interview with Oprah will air at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on Sunday, March 7. CBS reportedly obtained the rights for a whopping $7 million.

This one's been a long time coming. In clips released on CBS This Morning, Oprah says how she tried to get the couple on camera before their wedding, sometime in the spring of 2018. "You turned me down nicely and said perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time," Oprah says. "What is right about this time?"

Markle answered that a lot has changed since then, particularly she and Harry's decision to step back from royal life.

"We’re on the other side of a lot of … a lot of life experience that’s happened," Markle replied. "And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is … different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes."

How to stream Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah

The March 7 interview with Harry and Meghan will be available anywhere you can find a CBS broadcast. That means your local CBS affiliate, which usually can be had for the low, low price of free, so long as you have an over-the-air antenna.

Streaming is a different story, though. You can get CBS on most major streaming services in the United States. Sling TV is the big exception, and Hulu With Live TV recently lost a bunch of CBS affiliates. But CBS is available on FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

There's another option, though — and one that can let you watch the Meghan-and-Harry interview for free. Paramount+ is now available and includes a free trial. The streaming service — formerly known as CBS All Access — includes access to a stream of your local CBS affiliate along with the incredible catalog of on-demand content, which comprises a wealth of new original shows, the greater library of Paramount movies, the entire Star Trek universe, and so much more. (For more, see our list of the best shows on Paramount+.)

Paramount+ is available on Roku, which is the largest streaming platform in the United States. You also can watch Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV — the second-largest platform in the U.S. You also can find it on Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart TV platforms, gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, and on the web.

How to watch the Meghan and Harry interview from anywhere in the world

If you're not in the U.S. on Sunday and still want to catch the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey, you've got a lot of options. But one of the simplest may be a VPN service.

A virtual private network allows you to direct all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific location. So even if you're not in the United States on Sunday, you can make sure your internet traffic is going through the United States on Sunday, and then stream to your heart's content. Or the same goes for any other country in which you'd normally be able to watch a CBS broadcast like this.

The only catch is that you need to be sure to use a VPN you can trust, because all of your internet traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — is going to go through that VPN. And for that, we've been longtime fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. It's also a great way to make sure you can watch the Meghan and Harry interview no matter where you are in the world this Sunday.View Deal

How to watch the Harry and Meghan interview in the UK

Additionally, Oprah's exclusive CBS interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be available on iTV at 21:00 GMT on Monday, March 8.