Professor T is a brilliant new detective drama starring Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller. Here’s how to watch Professor T online anywhere in the world.

Criminology professor Jasper Tempest, or Professor T as he’s known, is a wonderful detective but he prefers to keep his work theoretical.

However, in the 6-part series, the professor is soon drawn into helping the police. DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi), the one former student who seems to impress the professor, manages to convince him that he should use his expertise to catch criminals rather than study him.

Ben says: "I saw the original Belgian series and loved so much about it, and I love how Jasper is this very unusual criminal psychologist. The stories and puzzles are really intriguing, but what I love most of all is that every character has a proper backstory. Jasper's is revealed little by little."

Viewers expecting Death in Paradise, though, should note these tales are darker. There’s also a surreal side to the series as the professor has many fantasy sequences.

How to watch Professor T online in the UK for free

Professor T is being shown on ITV in the UK and episodes are available on the ITV Hub.

How to watch Professor T online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Professor T via your usual method from anywhere in the world.View Deal

How to watch Professor T in the US

In the US Professor T is available on the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.