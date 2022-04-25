How to watch TalkTV: channel numbers and shows

Piers Morgan is set to host a new flagship show on TalkTV.

TalkTV is a brand new 24/7 news and current affairs channel launching in the UK from News UK, the company behind The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers.

The channel is free-to-air and features a variety of content and presenters including the launch of Piers Morgan Uncensored, a new live daily show fronted by the outspoken former Good Morning Britain presenter.

Here's how to watch TalkTV.

When does TalkTV launch?

TalkTV is a 24/7 channel that begins broadcasting in the UK at 7 pm UK time on Monday, April 25.

How to watch TalkTV

The new channel will be available on all major linear TV platforms in the UK, including Sky (channel 526), Virgin Media (channel 627), Freeview (channel 237) and Freesat (channel 217). (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As part of a partnership with Sky, TalkTV will also be made available on Sky's streaming TV, Sky Glass, in the near future.

TalkTV will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316), on YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps which will include both live, catch-up and VOD functionality. Content will also be available across social media including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter.

Watch TalkTV on all your favourite devices!TalkTV is streamed on a wide number of platforms and apps. Now everyone in the UK can access the channel live or on demand via their television or favourite device. pic.twitter.com/DrT1jAZC99April 22, 2022 See more

What shows will TalkTV have?

TalkTV will launch formally with the broadcast of The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn, a major weeknight news and current affairs show fronted by the titular political journalist. The show will feature a range of specialist journalists from across News UK and News Corp's publications.

Arguably the most high-profile show in TalkTV's launch catalog is Piers Morgan Uncensored, a primetime, 60-minute show which will air weeknights in the UK at 8 pm on TalkTV. The very first edition features an interview with former US President, Donald Trump.

Piers Morgan Uncensored will also be streamed on FOX Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia.

News UK EVP and President of Broadcasting, Scott Taunton, said: "Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8 pm, will be our flagship prime time show — a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, big-name interviews and plenty of fun, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting".

Piers Morgan Uncensored will be followed by the debut of The Talk featuring Sharon Osbourne at 9 pm. This panel show will bring five opinionated famous faces— with differing views— together to debate the latest issues from the UK and around the world that are currently affecting viewers.

Alongside these flagship shows, TalkTV will feature hourly bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debates, opinions, and documentaries.

TalkRadio shows from the station's roster of daytime presenters (such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Ian Collins and Jeremy Kyle) will also be simulcast on the channel.

Additional announcements for prime time programming are said to be coming in the coming weeks.