Are you wondering how to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills in an NFL Wild Card game? You're in luck.

You'll find this game on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills (13-3) ended the New England Patriots' reign atop the AFC East this year and enter these playoffs looking for a ticket to the Super Bowl behind a prolific offense. The Colts (11-5), meanwhile, snuck in as a wild card team and could play spoiler to the upstart Bills.

If you're scrambling to find ways to stream CBS, make sure to keep reading.

How to watch Indianapolis vs. Buffalo from anywhere

Though Saturday's game will be on CBS, you might find you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service. A VPN might help you out. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on CBS but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game in the U.S.

But die-hard fans may want to give FuboTV a spin.

But die-hard fans may want to give FuboTV a spin. It has a particular focus on sports offerings, such as ESPN, NFL Network and NBCSN. Its standard plan runs for $60 per month, which is in line with other competitors, and allows two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

You can use FuboTV on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku, along with other platforms.

FuboTV offers a free trial if you're unsure about which streaming service to choose. It also offers add-ons that include even more sports content and premium channels like Showtime and Starz.

Double-check that CBS is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

Colts vs. Bills Wild Card round preview

It's been a long time, but someone else has finally won the AFC East crown.

With Tom Brady out of the picture, the Bills won the division for the first time since 1995. Led by third-year quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills have manhandled defenses this year, scoring at least 38 points in each of their last three games, including 56 against Miami to close out the season Sunday.

The Bills have started to look like a potential Super Bowl contender. But there are plenty of tough opponents in the AFC, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who won it all last year and kept rolling through their opponents this season.

The Colts, on the other hand, boast a tough defense that could stymie the Bills and notch and upset in the playoffs' first round. They're led by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who's in his first year in Indianapolis.

These two teams haven't played yet this year. The Colts dominated the Bills in their most recent matchup in 2018, but both teams have changed significantly since then.

The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10