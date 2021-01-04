Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks take on L.A. Rams during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9.

Football fans feverishly searching for how to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Wild Card game have come to the right place.

Supporters of these two NFC West rivals can find this matchup on Fox Saturday, Jan. 9 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time. It'll be played at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Rams (10-6) have had a bit of a rocky season, but managed to get into the playoffs as a wild card team while Seattle (12-4) won their division under veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

To make sure you know how to catch this game on Fox Saturday afternoon, be sure to keep reading.

How to watch the Rams vs. Seahawks from anywhere

Though Saturday's game will be on Fox, you might find you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service. A VPN might help you out. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on Fox but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks playoff game in the U.S.

Say you've ditched cable and satellite, and you don't have an antenna to use for your local channels. Don't despair, because you're not out of luck. Major streaming services offer local channels like Fox. That means you can catch this game on one of those services. Given the plethora of options out there, the only tricky part is picking one out.

FuboTV may be a good bet for sports fans. On top of local channels, you can get ESPN, NFL Network and NBCSN and others. The standard FuboTV plan costs $60 per month and allows two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

You can use FuboTV on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku, along with other platforms. It also offers add-ons that include even more sports content and premium channels like Showtime and Starz.

If you're still unsure, you can take advantage of a free trial of FuboTV.

Double-check that Fox is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

Rams vs. Seahawks Wild Card round preview

The Rams managed to win the last game of the year without starting quarterback Jared Goff, and as of Monday it wasn't clear whether he would play Saturday. In his stead, rookie John Wolford steered the offense, but the NFL's leading defense was the reason they pulled off the win against the Cardinals.

Led by defensive end Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles allowed a league-best 18.5 points per game this year.

But the Rams will face a test in the Seahawks. Reliable quarterback Russell Wilson has two aces up in his sleeve in wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, each of whom racked up 10 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards through the air this year.

These NFL West rivals split the season series this year. But the Seahawks beat the Rams at home just a couple of weeks ago. And Seattle comes into this game riding a four-game winning streak.

You'll have to tune into Fox to see whether the Seahawks can keep that momentum going Saturday.

The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10