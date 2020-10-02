Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, the latter driving the FedEx Toyota, remain the drivers to beat in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs heading into the YellaWood 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 4.

Racing fans looking for how to watch the NASCAR YellaWood 500 race are in luck: plenty of streaming services will carry the action.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will continue Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern time from Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Ala. It's the second race of the round of 12, after which the field will be cut down to eight.

NBC will broadcast the race, but don't worry if you don't have access to cable or satellite. Let's break down all the ways you can watch this race.

How to watch the NASCAR YellaWood 500 race from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the YellaWood 500 race. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the NASCAR YellaWood 500 race in the United States

As mentioned above, NBC will be your home for this weekend's race. You might be able to watch it via something as simple as an antenna, but various streaming services will have you covered as well.

For instance, Sling offers NBC in select markets on its Blue package for just $30 a month. That might seem like a steal, but remember that you're not getting access to Sling Orange channels like ESPN and CNN. You could get both Blue and Orange packages for $45 per month.

Otherwise, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now include local channels at $55 per month, as do YouTube TV and FuboTV at $65 per month. Channel availability may depend on where you live, however, so punch in your zip code to make sure that you'll be able to access NBC.

Each of those services offers a free trial and can be streamed on popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

NASCAR YellaWood 500 race preview

Kurt Busch earned himself a spot in the round of eight in NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs with a win last weekend in Las Vegas. It was the perfect time for his first win of the season.

That leaves seven spots for the other 11 drivers still alive in the playoffs. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have been duking it out at the top of the standings for some time now, but several other drivers are looking to move up before the field is reduced again.

Ryan Blaney, who has already been knocked out of the running for the championship, won the last race at famed Talladega Superspeedway back in June. The track is the largest oval on the NASCAR schedule, and is known for big crashes (as well as the Will Ferrell movie that taught us if you're not first, you're last).

Here are the playoff standings heading into this weekend's race:

Kevin Harvick, 3,104 points Denny Hamlin, 3,101 points Brad Keselowski, 3,059 points Martin Truex Jr., 3,058 points Joey Logano, 3,054 points Chase Elliot, 3,053 points Alex Bowman, 3,052 points Kyle Busch, 3,043 points Kurt Busch, 3,041 points Clint Bowyer, 3,032 points Aric Almirola, 3,025 points Austin Dillon, 3,020 points

The number of drivers still competing for the championship will be cut down steadily in the coming weeks until the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in November.