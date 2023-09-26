How to watch the Ryder Cup: live stream the golf tournament online and on TV

One of the most anticipated events for golf fans is the biannual Ryder Cup, the match play tournament where golfers from the US and Europe compete in a three-day competition for international glory. The 44th Ryder Cup takes place Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 1, and we've got all the info you need to know on how to watch every swing of the tournament.

Golf fans in the US are going to have streaming options and free TV options to watch the Ryder Cup, while UK fans will have complete access to the tournament on one of their largest TV providers. We also have info on how other European countries can watch and a way to watch all the action live from wherever you are.

Since 2014, the Ryder Cup has been won by the team that is hosting the tournament. The last Ryder Cup in 2021 took place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and saw Team USA run away with the trophy, 19-9. But in 2023, the Ryder Cup is taking place in Italy (for the first time in the tournament’s history). Can Team Europe take back the trophy on its home turf, or can Team USA win their first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993?

Here's how to watch to see how it all plays out.

How to watch the Ryder Cup in the US

In the US the Ryder Cup is going to be available through various channels and platforms owned by NBCUniversal, namely: NBC, USA, Golf Channel and Peacock.

NBC is a broadcast channel that subscribers to a traditional cable provider get automatically and is carried by a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. However, NBC is available free over-the-air if you have a TV antenna to receive your local NBC station.

USA and Golf Channel, meanwhile, are cable channels, but are carried by most traditional cable packages and are also available through live TV streaming service Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The streaming option for the Ryder Cup is going to be Peacock, which will live stream coverage, including some not carried by the other channels. There is no free-trial available for Peacock, but you can get all of the Ryder Cup action with either the Peacock Premium of Peacock Premium Plus package.

Here is the complete US Ryder Cup broadcast and streaming schedule:

Wednesday, September 27

6:30-9:30 am ET/3:30-6:30 am PT: Ryder Cup All-Star Match (Peacock)

Thursday, September 28

4:30-7:30 am ET/1:30-4:30 am PT: Junior Ryder Cup (Golf Channel, Peacock)

Friday, September 29

1:30 am-noon ET/10:30 pm (September 28)-9 am PT : foursome and four-ball sessions (USA, Peacock)

: foursome and four-ball sessions (USA, Peacock) 1:30 am ET/10:30 pm PT (September 28)-conclusion : foursomes featured match (Peacock)

: foursomes featured match (Peacock) 6:20 am ET/3:20 am PT-conclusion: four-ball featured match (Peacock)

Saturday, September 30

1:30-3: am ET/10:30 pm (September 29)-midnight PT : foursomes and four-ball sessions (USA)

: foursomes and four-ball sessions (USA) 3 am-noon ET/midnight-9 am PT : foursomes and four-ball sessions (NBC, Peacock)

: foursomes and four-ball sessions (NBC, Peacock) 1:30 am ET/10:30 pm PT (September 29)-conclusion : foursomes featured match (Peacock)

: foursomes featured match (Peacock) 7 am ET/4 am PT-conclusion : four-ball featured match (Peacock)

: four-ball featured match (Peacock) noon-6 pm ET/9 am-3 pm PT: re-air (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1

5:30 am-1 pm ET/2:30-10 am PT: single sessions (NBC, Peacock)

How to watch the Ryder Cup in the UK

UK golf fans wanting to watch the Ryder Cup are going to need a Sky TV subscription to watch all of the live action. Specifically, you need access to Sky Sports Golf and the Main Event channels. You can get Sky Sports Golf for £18 a month, or you can get multiple Sky TV channels for £25.

The NOW streaming service is also going to carry Ryder Cup action, which will run you either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

However, there is a free option, as the BBC is going to carry daily highlights of the action as well.

Here is the UK Ryder Cup broadcast schedule:

Friday, September 29

6 am-noon UK: round 1 (Sky Sports Golf/Main Event)

Saturday, September 30

6 am-noon UK: round 2 (Sky Sports Golf/Main Event)

Sunday, October 1

6 am-noon UK: round 3 (Sky Sports Golf/Main Event)

How to watch the Ryder Cup in Europe

Team Europe isn't just made up of UK players, with Spain's Jon Rahm, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, Norway's Viktor Hovland and Austria's Sepp Straka on the team of 12. How can golf fans and those in other European countries watch the Ryder Cup?

Here is the rundown of where the Ryder Cup is going to broadcast across Europe:

Austria : Sky Sports Austria, DAZN (delayed/highlights)

: Sky Sports Austria, DAZN (delayed/highlights) Belgium : Telenet, BETV

: Telenet, BETV Bulgaria : Max Sport

: Max Sport Czech Republic & Slovakia : ATV Golf Channel

: ATV Golf Channel Denmark : Viaplay

: Viaplay Estonia : Viaplay

: Viaplay Finland : Viaplay

: Viaplay France : CANAL Plus

: CANAL Plus Germany : Sky Sports DE, DAZN (delayed/highlights)

: Sky Sports DE, DAZN (delayed/highlights) Iceland : Viaplay

: Viaplay Ireland : Sky Sports UK

: Sky Sports UK Italy : Sky Italia

: Sky Italia Latvia : Viaplay

: Viaplay Lithuania : Viaplay

: Viaplay Netherlands : Ziggo

: Ziggo Norway : VGOLF

: VGOLF Poland : POLSAT

: POLSAT Portugal : Sport TV

: Sport TV Spain : Movistar

: Movistar Sweden : Viaplay

: Viaplay Switzerland: Sky Sports DE, DAZN (delayed/highlights)

How to watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

If none of these options are available to you or you are away from home and your usual way of watching the event, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Berlin Marathon 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!