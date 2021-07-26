How to watch the U.S. vs. Qatar in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals

U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes and head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledge fans as they celebrate their 1-0 over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup pits 16 teams from the horribly named Confederation of North and Mexico American and Caribbean Association Football (plus the occasional guest nation, which we'll talk about in a second) against each other every two years. The United States men's national soccer team is no stranger to the championship, having won six titles since 1991, second only to Mexico's 11.

And they've found themselves back in the Gold Cup semifinals, facing guest nation Qatar at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 29. The match will be televised live on FS1 from Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas.

The United States' path to the semifinals was looking a little concerning for the young team, which was locked in a scoreless draw with Jamaica until the 83rd minute when Matthew Hoppe, all of 20 years old, knocked in a header before being subbed out.

It was his first goal for the U.S. Men's National Team.

How to watch the U.S. Men's Soccer Team vs. Qatar

Both of Thursday's semifinal matches will be televised on FS1 in the United States. The U.S.-Qatar game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, and defending champion Mexico will play Canada at 10 p.m. Eastern from NRG Stadium in Houston.

FS1 is available on pretty much every cable and satellite service as well as every major streaming service.

If you're looking for a new streaming service, one of the most economical ways to watch the Gold Cup semifinals — as well as Sunday's final — is with Sling TV.

FS1 is available on the Sling Blue package, which by itself comprises 43 channels for $35 a month. Or you can get Sling Blue and Sling Orange together for just $50. And all that is after you take the Sling free trial into account.

The winners of Thursday's semifinals will face off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Aug. 1, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.