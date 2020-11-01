How to watch the Xfinity 500 NASCAR race

Can't find out how to watch NASCAR's Xfinity 500 race? You've come to the right place, race fan.

The final race before the Cup Series Championship will be broadcast on NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Nov. 1, from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. Three spots in the championship race are up for grabs this weekend.

NASCAR fans will have plenty of choices when tuning in to this race even if they're going without cable or satellite, given that NBC can be found on major streaming services. Let's dive in.

How to watch the Xfinity 500 race from anywhere

Say you're away from home and unable to use your usual means to watch the Xfinity 500 race. A virtual private network (VPN) may be a good option for you. What's a VPN you ask? It can route all your traffic through a specific country, so you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S. if you happen to be away from home.

If that sounds like it might be useful for you, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use on any of your devices and it offers a free trial.

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity 500 race in the United States

NASCAR will return to NBC for the last two races for the Cup Series Playoffs, starting this weekend in Martinsville. Fans who have been watching consistently this season probably already know where to find the race, but we'll break it down here anyhow. That's why we're here, after all.

Sling offers NBC in select markets on its Blue package for just $30 per month. That's a cheaper option than competitors, but keep in mind that you'll be missing out on channels that you could get on its Orange package, such as ESPN. You could get Sling Blue and Orange for $45 per month as well.

But you can also find local channels like NBC on other streaming services. You could go with Hulu with Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which each run $55 per month. Or you could opt for YouTube TV or FuboTV, which each cost $65 per month. Be sure to double-check that NBC is offered in your area before signing up for one of these services, however.

Also examine what kind kind of shiny extras they may offer. On FuboTV and YouTube TV, for instance, you can extra sports channels for $11 per month via add-ons. Sling offers a similar add-on for $10 per month.

And here's some good news if you don't know which one to pick: Each service offers a free trial and can be streamed on popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

Xfinity 500 race preview

Kyle Busch nabbed his first victory of the season Wednesday after rain delays forced the postponement of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. But it was too little, too late for him to edge into the Cup Series Championship Nov. 8, since he was already eliminated from playoff contention.

The round of eight will conclude this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, meaning the final four drivers competing for the championship will be locked in after Sunday's action.

So far, only Joey Logano has cemented a position in the championship race. Here are the standings for the top eight drivers still battling for a spot in the championship heading into this weekend's penultimate race:

Kevin Harvick, 4,137 points Denny Hamlin, 4,122 points Brad Keselowski, 4,120 points Alex Bowman, 4,095 points Chase Elliot, 4,095 points Joey Logano, 4,094 points Martin Truex, Jr., 4,084 points Kurt Busch, 4,039 points

With just two races left in this pandemic-altered season, there's only so much time to get your NASCAR fix. Be sure to tune in this weekend.