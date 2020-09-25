UFC 253 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa • Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz • Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval • Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Prelims • Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva • Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews • Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klien • William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur • Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques

Two major MMA titles will be on the line this weekend, so fans with mobile devices need to learn how to watch UFC 253 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 253 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Adesanya vs. Costa in the ESPN app.

On Sept. 26, UFC 253 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features two championship fights, including a face off between two premier unbeaten fighters.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (19-0) is defending his middleweight title against Paulo “The Eraser” Costa (13-0). Adesanya has made it a point to take on the best challengers he can, and Costa may be this striker's most difficult opponent yet. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes (12-1) and Jan Blachowicz (26-8) will face off for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

UFC 253 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN2, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 253 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 253 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 253 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 253 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 253 Pay Per View cost?