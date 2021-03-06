UFC 259 Prelims are stacked with fantastic fights leading up to a mega Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 259 Prelims live stream. UFC will have four exciting fights live as part of the Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 259 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 259 Prelims is a classic matchup between a former superstar hoping to hang on after multiple injuries and a younger fighter looking to prove himself early in his UFC career.

You can watch the UFC 259 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 259 PPV main card, including the Blachowicz vs. Adesanya main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 259 Pay-Per-View featuring Blachowicz vs. Adesanya.

UFC 259 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson • Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling • Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober • Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic Prelims • Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney • Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips • Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France Early Prelims • Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg • Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews • Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos • Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz • Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

When is UFC 259?

UFC 259 will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 6, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 259 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Blachowicz vs. Adesanya.

In the U.K., UFC 259 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 259 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 259 Prelims you can choose between ESPN or ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Bantamweight fighters, when Dominick Cruz (22-3) takes on Casey Kenney (16-2-1).

You can get the full UFC 259 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Cruz vs. Kenney. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 259 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 259 Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 259 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 259 Prelims — Cruz vs. Kenney Preview

The UFC 259 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Bantamweight fighters, as Dominick Cruz and Casey Kenney square off.

Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz (22-3) is a two-time UFC Bantamweight champion, so he knows how to rise to the occasion in big fights like this. Seven of his last eight fights were for the UFC Bantamweight title, dating back to 2010 when he became the first ever champ at that weight in the UFC.

Cruz notched wins over huge names in the promotion, including Urijah Faber and T.J. Dillashaw, but there are reasons to question if he still has it. He lost his last two fights, including being knocked out by Henry Cejudo last year. Also Cruz hasn’t been very active, and only fought that one time since 2016. He’s had consistent injury issues through the years, and at one point lost his belt due to injury inactivity. Can he prove that he’s back, active and still ready to dish out the pain?

Casey Kenney (16-2-1) has shown his worth in the UFC, and now he’s ready to make his mark on the top of the Bantamweight division. Kenney is 5-1 in his six career UFC fights, with wins in his last three fights. The Arizona native has three of those fights at Catchweight, but some of that was due to opponents that missed weight. Kenney has a strong background in Judo and Greco-Roman wrestling in addition to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, so he’s a versatile fighter who can do a lot of different things in the octagon. Now he faces his biggest challenge facing the former champion, so Kenney will need to prove himself once again.

How to watch UFC 259 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 259 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Blachowicz vs. Adesanya live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

