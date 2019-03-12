How to use a promo code with Criterion Channel

Using promo codes on websites can be confusing sometimes, especially for a new site like Criterion Channel. Thankfully, they made it rather simple to enter in your code, so here's a step-by-step to help you through it.

How to use your promo code for Criterion Channel

Go to criterionchannel.com Click Sign Up on the main page. Fill in the information needed to sign up. Select Use Code to enter in your code. Select Start Free Trial to use your code.

You are now able to enjoy your free 30-day trial as well as whatever savings you were able to get with your promo code!

In order to enjoy everything they have to offer, you'll need to get a hold on Criterion Channel. There are different ways to use this service, so signing up for the service itself is the main step to enjoying all of your favorite classic and indie films.

Criterion Channel is a great way to enjoy over 1,000 different indie and classic films from all around the world. Launching on April 8, you will be able to enjoy all of these classics right from the comfort of your couch.



You can sign up and enjoy the Criterion Channel right from your phone or desktop, so buying an extra device isn't a necessary step to enjoy all the films they have to offer. You can use your promo code on the website and set up your account to enjoy from any device.

You can sign up before the launch date to get a special rate: $10 per month or $90 per year. After April 8, you can sign up for the normal rate.

Additional Equipment

Although it's not necessary to enjoy Criterion Channel on a streaming device, it may be one of the best ways to enjoy all the movies that it has to offer. Roku has some of the best streaming devices available for you to enjoy all sorts of movies, especially the indie films you've been wanting to see.