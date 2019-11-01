How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final online

Twenty teams. More than a month of matches. And it all comes down to this. The final two matches in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, coming to you from Tokyo.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, England takes on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama City. (That's southwest of Tokyo.) A day earlier, on Friday, Nov. 1, New Zealand takes on Wales in the third-place match.

Stream the Rugby World Cup Finals on NBCSN and NBCSN Gold

NBC has been home to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the United States, with some 26 matches.

And it's home for the final two matches as well. But there are a couple catches. First is that you're going to have to get up early. The championship game starts at 5 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 2. Same goes for the third-place game on Nov. 1. (Sorry, but that's just how time zones work. You're still allowed a pre-breakfast stout, though, which is our rugby-viewing drink of choice.)

The second caveat is that you'll need NBCSN Gold to watch the third-place contest, and NBCSN to watch the championship match.

The championship match is the easier of the two — all of the major streaming services have NBCSN. We've detailed them below. The third-place match is only on NBCSN Gold, which requires a separate subscription. Get all those details here .

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . Rugby World Cup on Sling TV: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN, on Sling Blue.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Rugby World Cup on Hulu - Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Rugby World Cup on Fubo TV: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.

PlayStation Vue - Access Plan

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Rugby World Cup on PlayStation Vue: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $70 a month after a free trial

$70 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Rugby World Cup on AT&T TV Now: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN, on the Plus Plan.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Rugby World Cup on YouTube TV: Many games, including all the U.S. matches on NBC and NBCSN.

Stream the Rugby World Cup on NBC Sports Gold

If you want even more scrums from the Rugby World Cup, you can pick up a pass at NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Gold is a standalone sports streaming service that sells league or season passes to individual sports like Rugby, Premier League soccer, PGA Tour golf and more.

NBC Sports Gold will offer three different passes that can get you access to up to all 48 tournament matches. Rugby World Cup matches on NBC Sports Fold will be available live as well as on-demand. NBC Sports Gold even has 22 exclusive matches not available anywhere else. Subscribers can choose between three different passes

Rugby World Cup Pass : $199.99 for the entire tournament with all 48 matches live & on-demand, 22 exclusive matches.

: $199.99 for the entire tournament with all 48 matches live & on-demand, 22 exclusive matches. All-Access Premium Rugby Pass : $229.99 for the entire tournament with all 48 matches live & on-demand, 22 exclusive matches. Also includes the Rugby Pass with the Premiership Rugby League, Six Nations Championship, Heineken Champions Cup and knockout phase matches of the European Rugby Cup Challenge.

: $229.99 for the entire tournament with all 48 matches live & on-demand, 22 exclusive matches. Also includes the with the Premiership Rugby League, Six Nations Championship, Heineken Champions Cup and knockout phase matches of the European Rugby Cup Challenge. Rugby World Cup Single Match Pass : $29.99 for one match from pool play only

You can watch NBC Sports Gold in the NBC Sports app.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup Final with a VPN if you're outside the U.S.

It happens — you're caught outside the United States, on a tropical island somewhere (or barricaded inside a boring conference room), and your streaming service of choice is blocked outside the United States. Never mind the fact that you're very much still an American, pay your taxes, and just want to watch some grown men beat on each other for a few hours.

The good news is there's a way around that, via a virtual private network. Yep, a VPN. The gist is that a VPN tunnels all of your internet traffic through a specific route. One side effect is that it potentially can make your traffic more secure (assuming you trust the VPN provider, or course). Another side effect is that it allows you to route your traffic through specific countries. So, for instance, if you're in England but want to watch a fight on a service that's only in America, a VPN may be your best bet.

And for that, we recommend checking out: