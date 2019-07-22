How to stream the NWSL soccer online

The stars of the U.S. Women's World Cup team shine bright across the country as they play on various NWSL teams. (So, too, do a lot of the women they competed against from other nations.) You can see your favorite players on their teams now that they've returned from France with the World Cup title. Here is how to watch the NWSL streaming online.

The first step to seeing the stars of the U.S. Women's World Cup championship team is finding them on the NWSL rosters. Megan Rapinoe is on Reign FC of Tacoma, Wash. Alex Morgan plays for the Orlando Pride. Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan kick it together on the Portland Thorns FC. Rose Lavelle is in the nation's capital, playing for the Washington Spirit. Becky Sauerbrunn represents Utah on the Royals FC, while Julie Ertz plays for the Chicago Red Stars.

Stream the NWSL national broadcasts and playoffs

You can watch the NWSL national broadcast games as part of a live streaming service.This includes a selection of key regular season match-ups as well as the playoff semifinals and the NWSL championship game. Here is a breakdown of the streaming services that offer everything you need to stream the NWSL national broadcasts and playoffs.

Sling TV - Sling Orange with Sports Extra Add on

The cost: $35 a month after your first month for $25

$35 a month after your first month for $25 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: On demand only with Sling Orange. If you switch to Sling Blue, Fox and NBC locals may be available. Find your local channels here .

On demand only with Sling Orange. If you switch to Sling Blue, Fox and NBC locals may be available. Find your local channels here . NWSL on Sling TV: ESPN2 on Sling Orange and ESPNews in the Sports Extra Add on gives you all twelve remaining national broadcast games, including the entire NWSL playoffs.

Sling TV is popular with CordCutters for so many reasons. It offers a wide variety of options, and still has one of the lowest base prices among live streaming services. It has a long list of extra channel packs to add on, including Sports Extra which includes ESPNews for additional NWSL games. With support for nearly every streaming device and smart TV, it is no surprise Sling TV is the biggest live TV streaming service right now

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial

$45 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NWSL on Hulu - ESPN2 and ESPNews provides all twelve remaining national broadcast games, including the entire NWSL playoffs

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service. There's the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of sports and local channels, too. This includes both ESPN2 and ESPNews, covering all of the remaining NWSL national broadcasts. Hulu has nearly five dozen live channels at your disposal, plus the option for a number of premium add-ons.

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers Local channels on PlayStation Vue: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NWSL on PlayStation Vue: Both ESPN2 and ESPNews on Core plan for coverage all twelve remaining national broadcast games, including the entire NWSL playoffs

PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service known for having a familiar feel and a funny name. PS Vue doesn't require a PlayStation to subscribe, although it does work great on that console as well as almost every streaming device available. It has a cable-like interface and experience, and offers tiered plans for those who want more channels. Choose the Core Plan to get the ESPNews, along with ESPN2, and see the remaining nationally broadcast NWSL games.

DirecTVNow - Max Plan

The cost: $70 a month after a free trial

$70 a month after a free trial Watch DirecTV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on DirecTV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NWSL on DirecTV Now: ESPN2 and ESPNews on Max plan for coverage all twelve remaining national broadcast games, including the entire NWSL playoffs

DirecTV Now has changed a great deal since it first arrived. The service has a new set of plans, and many of them include HBO content in the base price. That helps make the plans a bit more appealing to newer subscribers. Choose the Max Plan to include ESPNews, along with ESPN2, and get every remaining NWSL national broadcast this year.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NWSL on YouTube TV: ESPN2 and ESPNews included, which gets you all twelve remaining national broadcast games, including the entire NWSL playoffs

YouTube TV excels by keeping things simple. Live streaming channels come in just one plan from YouTube TV. The service does offer a premium channels to add on, and the lone plan has a long list of channels to keep users entertained. They include both ESPN2 and ESPNews in the one plan, so you are sure to have everything you need to see NWSL games on YouTube TV.

The NWSL is a sports league that knows how to have fun. Check out the stars as they show their abilities and love for the game in the 2019 league video.

Stream the NWSL on Yahoo! Sports

You can also watch many other NWSL games for free on Yahoo! Sports. This includes over 40 remaining games this season. Games stream live on each game page from the Yahoo! Sports NWSL Scoreboard, and on the Yahoo! Sports NWSL video page

NWSL games are also available in the Yahoo! Sports app, if you use it on a supported platform.

Watch NWSL from Yahoo! Sports on: Desktop, iOS & Android phones and tablets, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV and Fire TV. Note: It will appear on some platforms in a Yahoo! Sports app, and on others in the Yahoo app.

Watch NSWL on Yahoo! Sports

2019 NWSL Remaining Schedule

All times shown are Eastern time

Wednesday, July 24

7:30 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

10:30 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, July 27

10 p.m., Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage, ESPNews

Sunday, july 28

4 p.m., Reign FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, Yahoo! Sports

8:30 p.m., Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

Friday, Aug. 2

7 p.m., North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

7 p.m., Houston Dash vs. Reign FC, ESPNews

Saturday, Aug. 3

8 p.m., Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

11 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

Wednesday, Aug. 7

10 p.m., Utah Royals FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

10 p.m., Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 p.m., Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars, Yahoo! Sports

7:30 p.m., Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Aug. 11

3 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage, ESPNews

4 p.m., Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

Wednesday, Aug. 14

7 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Aug. 17

7:30 p.m., Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

10:30 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Aug. 18

1 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. Reign FC, ESPNews

Wednesday, Aug. 21

7:30 p.m., Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

7:30 p.m., Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Aug. 24

7 p.m., North Carolina Courage vs. Reign FC, Yahoo! Sports

7:30 p.m., Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, Yahoo! Sports

8:30 p.m., Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Aug. 25

3 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, ESPNews

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:30 p.m., Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

Friday, Sept. 6

9:30 p.m., Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Sept. 7

3 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage, Yahoo! Sports

10 p.m., Reign FC vs. Orlando Pride, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Sept. 8

6 p.m., Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, Yahoo! Sports

Wednesday, Sept. 11

7 p.m., Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, ESPNews

10:30 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage, Yahoo! Sports

Friday, Sept. 13

8:30 p.m., Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Sept. 14

7 p.m., North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, Yahoo! Sports

7:30 p.m., Washington Spirit vs. Reign FC, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Sept. 15

5 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, Yahoo! Sports

Tuesday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m., North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash, ESPNews

Wednesday, Sept. 18

10 p.m., Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Sept. 21

8 p.m., Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

9 p.m., Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage, Yahoo! Sports

10 p.m., Reign FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

10:30 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash, Yahoo! Sports

Wednesday, Sept. 25

9 p.m., Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 28

7 p.m., Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, Yahoo! Sports

8 p.m., Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals FC, Yahoo! Sports

Sunday, Sept. 29

1 p.m., Sky Blue FC vs. Orlando Pride, Yahoo! Sports

2 p.m., Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 12

7 p.m., North Carolina Courage vs. Sky Blue FC, Yahoo! Sports

7:30 p.m., Orlando Pride vs. Reign FC, Yahoo! Sports

9:30 p.m., Utah Royals FC vs. Houston Dash, Yahoo! Sports

10:30 p.m., Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit, Yahoo! Sports

Saturday, Oct. 19

Time TBD, NWSL Playoff Semifinal game 1, ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 20

Time TBD, NWSL Playoff Semifinal game 2, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26