Leicester City vs. Southampton live stream: Watch the FA Cup semifinal online

Four teams left in the FA Cup. Two semifinals, with winners headed to the championship game. It doesn't get much better than this. By the time Leicester City and Southampton take the pitch on April 18, we'll know one half of the equation, with Chelsea and Manchester City playing a day earlier.

This game is no less important, though, with the two teams battling it out for a chance to claim the title of the best professional football club in England, playing in the world's oldest football tournament.

Leicester City reached this point with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Before that, it dispatched Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0, Brentford 3-1, and Stoke City 4-0.

Southampton reached the semis after a 3-0 drubbing of Bournemouth in the quarters, preceded by 1-0 win over Arsenal, and a 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Just two questions remain, then: Who's going to win, and how can you watch?

One of those is easy to answer.

How to watch Leicester City vs. Southampton in the U.S.

If you're looking to watch Leicester City vs. Southampton from the United States, it's pretty easy because you have but a single option. ESPN+ is the official route to watch this game (as well as the other semifinal, and the May 15 championship game as well).

And that's fine, because ESPN+ not only is available pretty much anywhere, on any platform, but it's also plenty affordable. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year if you want to pay annually. That'll get you not just the FA Cup games, but all sorts of other football, too. (Including the American kind.) There's also a smorgasbord of other live sports that simply won't fit on traditional television, from basketball to baseball to boxing and MMA. ESPN+ also has plenty of original series, too, so you'll have even more to watch after the games are done.

ESPN+ is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, so that takes care of the two biggest systems in the world. You also can watch ESPN+ on Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart TVs, and on the web.

Watch the FA Cup with the Disney Bundle

A standalone subscription to ESPN+ is all well and good. But even better is if you're getting ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle. That's the scheme that gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for a single price of $13.99 a month, effectively getting you all three of the streaming services for the price of two.

And it can get even better if you through Hulu With Live TV into the mix. That's the largest live TV streaming service in the United States, with channels that are comparable to any cable subscription. (Hulu With Live TV vs. YouTube TV also is another comparison you should check out.)

Adding Hulu With Live TV to your Disney Bundle takes the price up to $72 a month — or just $7 a month more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own. It's really hard to beat that deal.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Southampton in the UK

For those in the FA Cup's native home of England, the semifinal games (as well as the final) will be available to watch on the BBC and BT Sport.

Chelsea vs. Southampton is scheduled to start at 17:30 local time.