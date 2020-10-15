Loma vs. Lopez live stream: How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez boxing online

Loma was there in the ring after Lopez won his belt. Will Loma take it away from Lopez now?

The biggest fight in boxing this year is almost here, and sports fans excited to see a four-belt championship unification bout want to know how to watch the Loma vs. Lopez live stream. This fight night will see the two best lightweight boxers square off, with each risking their titles for a shot at an epic legacy. This is a Pay-Per-View quality card, but it’s going to be available without the high prices of Pay-Per-View.

In one corner of the ring will be “Loma”, a.k.a. Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is considered a human supercomputer who constantly analyzes, adjusts and annihilates opponents with incredible precision. In the other corner will be “Lopez”, a.k.a. Teófimo López Jr., who is a young, brash and talented fighter with a sense for the spotlight and wicked power from both hands and all angles.

This is a coin flip type of fight and with so many belts on the line you might expect it to run nearly $100 on Pay-Per-View, but fear not. You can see this fight of the year as part of a full fight card with Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko vs. Teófimo López Jr. available on ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle .

When is Loma vs. Lopez live stream?

Loma vs. López is broadcasting on Saturday, October 17 from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. This boxing event night starts with the Prelims at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Then the Main Card will start at 10 p.m. Eastern ending with Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teófimo López. This entire fight card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast of Loma vs. Lopez will be on FITE.TV as a live streaming Pay-Per-View event for only £10. The Prelims will be starting at 12:30 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch Loma vs. Lopez live stream in the U.S.

The Loma vs. Lopez fight night event is available on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire night of fights starting at 7:30 p.m. and running all the way to the Loma vs. Lopez main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also watch Loma vs. Lopez and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle. Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also watch the Loma vs. López live stream event in the United States on ESPN. This major boxing unification fight isn’t on Pay-Per-View for $75 or more. Instead, this fight is available wherever you can stream the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ESPN, so Hulu with Live TV has all you need to see Loma vs. Lopez live stream main event. Hulu also has a wide variety of other live sports channels for other boxing, UFC, or major league sports. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .)

Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online with Top Rank Boxing for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get Fox and FS1 for more boxing from the PBC promotion. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every fight, game, or other competition. It includes ESPN so YouTube TV is all set for Loma vs. Lopez. For $65, the service also has Fox and FS1 to give boxing fans fights from the PBC in addition to Top Rank Boxing. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has tons of other popular channels. (See all Fubo TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has plans that include ESPN, but for big sports fans you can also step up to include tons of regional sports networks to watch your local teams play other sports too.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teófimo López — The Main Event Preview

LOMA VS. LOPEZ SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7:30 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The Main Event fight card • Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1) vs. Teófimo López Jr. (15-0) • Alex Saucedo (30-1) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (24-0) • Edgar Berlanga (14-0) vs. Lanell Bellows (20-5-3) Prelims • Kendo Castaneda (17-2) vs. Josue Vargas (17-1) • Clay Collard (9-2) vs. Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1) • Jose Enrique Vivas (19-1) vs. John Vincent Moralde (23-3) • Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0) vs. Quinton Randall (6-0) • Jahi Tucker (1-0) vs. Charles Garner (1-0)

Loma, a.k.a. Vasiliy “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko, (14-1) is one of an elite group of the most respected and feared active boxers, and the defending WBA Super, WBC Franchise, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Champion. The Ukrainian Lomachenko has been a decorated boxer from his very beginning with an epic 396-1 amateur career. Loma won boxing Gold at both the Beijing and London Olympics, along with two amateur World Championships in 2009 and 2011.

Loma is well known for his footwork, and he controls opponents in the ring with moves that look like dancing because he spent years training in dance in his youth. As a boxer, Loma is a southpaw with an incredibly crisp and technical style. His approach to fights has been compared to a supercomputer, where he analyzes his opponents every move, creates a game plan in ring and then fights to set up one specific move or combination where he has the advantage. Much will be made of his size disadvantage to López, but Loma is the favorite because of his terminator-like ability to adapt then destroy new opponents.

Lopez, a.k.a. Teófimo “El Brooklyn” López Jr. (15-0) is the IBF Lightweight Champion, and he’s been rocketing up the boxing rankings as he extends his undefeated record further and further. López has quite a lot in common with Loma, starting with both fighters having faers who were involved in boxing. Like Loma, López’s father trained him at an early age, and López also competed as an Olympian during his amateur career. He may not have won the Gold medals of his opponent, but López did win the 2015 National Golden Gloves.

López is an exciting fighter and a showman, and his power in the ring is matched by his excitement after his wins. López does study and break down his opponents, but instead of needing patience to setup one sequence, he finds openings to overwhelm foes with his powerful right hand. Twelve of his 15 wins have come via knockout, including his fight against Richard Commey that won him the IBF championship. Lopez punctuates victories with dances and backflips in the ring, as well as the occasional costume change. If he wins and becomes the unified champion, López is sure to have a spectacular celebration planned out.

How to watch Loma vs. Lopez live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Loma vs. Lopez online with FITE.TV. This massive unification boxing event starts at 12:30 a.m. Sunday October 18 British time.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world, and they are offering the Lomachenko vs. López boxing event. Best of all, it’s available at a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, because the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teófimo López Jr. live stream on FITE is only £10.

How to watch Loma vs. Lopez live stream

Loma vs. López will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home for Top Rank boxing, including heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In the U.K., Loma vs. López will stream in the FITE app, available for iOS and Android as well as smart tv devices from Roku, Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Xbox One. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or sent to smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sharp to watch on your big screen.

How much will Loma vs. Lopez live stream cost?

Loma vs. López is on ESPN+, which costs $5 a month or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of combat sports like Top Rank Boxing and UFC. Sign up for ESPN+ today, either by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle , and you can see Loma vs. López on October 17.