Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream: How to watch Top Rank boxing online from anywhere

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani two big punchers both looking to end the fight early, so boxing fans will want to know how to watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani livestream. This main event features one of the best fighters in boxing looking to rebound after his first career loss. In an effort to regain his championship belts, he is looking to prove he is better than his rival Teofimo Lopez by facing a fighter that gave Lopez real trouble. That means taking on Nakatani, who has more power, grit and winning experience than normally seen in these types of rebuild fights. Has Loma made a mistake by picking such a tough opponent as he tries to climb back up the mountain?

You can see this and other exciting fights as part of a full fight card with Lomachenko vs. Nakatani available to watch on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , or as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. and NOW TV Sky Sports Pass in the U.K.

When is Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream?

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani boxing event is broadcasting on Saturday, June 26 from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. This boxing event night starts with the Prelims at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Then the Main Card will also be available on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani will be available in the U.K. on Sky Sports and streaming live on Now TV with a Sky Sports Pass. Coverage is for the Main Card and will begin at 3 a.m. British time.

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream in the U.S.

You can watch the entire Lomachenko vs. Nakatani event on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the whole fight card starting at 7:15 p.m. and running all the way to the Lomachenko vs. Nakatani main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also get Lomachenko vs. Nakatani and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani — The Main Event Preview

LOMA VS. NAKATANI SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 7:15 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1) • Robert Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly Prelims • Giovani Santillan vs. Cecil McCalla • Robert Rodriguez vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra • Jaime Jasso vs. Floyd Diaz • Guido Vianello vs. Marlon Williams • Subaru Murata vs. Kevin Monroy • DeMichael Harris vs. Jonatan Hernan Godoy

Loma, a.k.a. Vasiliy “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko, (14-2) is still one of the most respected and feared boxers today, but this former pound-for-pound king is trying to pick up the pieces after his big loss last year. The Ukrainian Lomachenko was long known for his epic 396-1 amateur career, including boxing Gold medal wins at both the Beijing and London Olympics. Then the man known as the Matrix went head to head with Teofimo Lopez in one of the biggest fights of 2020, and he found out he could no longer dodge bullets.

Loma never looked himself in his fight against Lopez, and the younger fighter used Loma’s best moves against him. Because Loma analyzes his opponents every move to create a game plan in the ring, Lopez was aggressive early so he won rounds and put Loma far behind on the scorecard. One Loma thought he had found a specific foot movement to cut off Lopez, he saw Teofimo change his motions and counter punch Loma off balance. By the end of the fight, Loma found himself desperate to fight for a stoppage, knowing that a win on the scorecards was unlikely. Now, Loma hopes to put the old formula back together against another tough opponent and prove he’s ready for a big rematch against Lopez. If he can’t, then a move down in weight class might be Loma’s best next step.

Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1) is a powerful Japanese boxer with an amazing opportunity in front of him. He is in only his third fight outside of his home country, where he was 18-0 to start his career.. Nakatani only once fought a fighter as good as the one before him tonight, but this fight comes with a huge upside that wasn’t there last time. Nakatani and Loma have a powerful common opponent— Teofimo Lopez.

When Nakatani fought Lopez, neither was a champion and Lopez was not yet the superstar he is now. The fight went a full twelve rounds, and while Lopez won a unanimous decision, many experts who have watched the fight felt it was closer than they expected. Loma would like to prove that he can beat Nakatani easier than Lopez in order to make a rematch appealing. But Nakatani is not a stiff with no chance, but instead a live underdog who can make this tough fight into a golden opportunity.

Where can I watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani in the U.K.?

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani broadcast in the U.K. on Sky Sports. If you don’t have a pay TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass to watch games live stream online. To watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Now TV Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers. Best of all you can use the Now TV app to watch the Lomachenko vs. Nakatani fight live this Saturday night.

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream

The Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for watching this event using ESPN+ as you would watching the ESPN channel with a Live TV streaming login.

How much will Lomachenko vs. Nakatani live stream cost?

The Lomachenko vs. Nakatani boxing event is on ESPN+, which costs $6 a month or $60 for a one year subscription in the U.S. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of Top Rank Boxing. Sign up for ESPN+ today, either by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle, and you can see this championship fight on June 26 with Lomachenko vs. Nakatani.

In the U.K., the Lomachenko vs. Nakatani boxing event is on Sky Sports and available online with the Now TV with Sky Sports pass for £10 for a day or £34 for a month.