NBA Finals live stream: How to watch basketball games online from anywhere

The NBA Playoffs have arrived at the NBA Finals live stream, with Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat in the battle for the NBA Championship.

The Playoffs have been rolling along for a while, and the NBA bubble rules have delivered lots of postseason basketball nearly every day for over a month. Now the League will deliver an NBA Finals live stream game up to seven championship games over the next two weeks.

You don’t need a long term cable contract either. Here's how to watch the NBA Finals live stream.

2020 NBA Finals live stream schedule

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (5) Miami Heat (Lakers lead series 3-2)

How to watch the 2020 NBA Finals live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING NBA FINALS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Sunday, Oct. 11 • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., ABC Tuesday, Oct. 13 • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, Game 7 (If necessary), 9 p.m., ABC

NBA Playoffs games in 2020 have been available on several broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The NBA Finals will begin September 30th and air exclusively on ABC.

You can access these channels online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every game. The service includes ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, so it will have all of the NBA Finals live stream games. (See all YouTube TV channels.)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN to their package that already has NBA TV. For the Finals, Fubo offers ABC locals live streaming, so you can catch all of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat live stream online on Fubo. (See all Fubo TV channels.)

Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a variety of plans to get all the channels. If you just want ABC for the NBA Finals, you can get it as part of their base $55 a month package.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC in the main packages, so it will have all of the NBA Finals games. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, which was great for the earlier rounds. But Sling doesn't include ABC live streaming, so you'll want to find another option. (See all Sling TV channels.)

How to watch the 2020 NBA Finals live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason basketball action. The NBA Finals are broadcasting on Sky Sports channels.

Sky Sports will be carrying the NBA Finals games on Sky Sports Arena channel. Check the NBA Global Broadcast site for a schedule of games and times for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat live stream games.

Sky Sports Arena is available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Watch the 2020 NBA Finals live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the games you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

