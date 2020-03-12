March Madness college basketball tournament live stream — How to watch online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

It's short, and it's definitive. The men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments have been canceled due to COVID-19. Same goes for any other winter and spring college sports championships.

From the NCAA :

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

=====

Madness? THIS! IS! MARCH!

There is a reason everyone calls this March Madness, as the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Tournament returns with the most excitement-filled sporting event of the year. This 68-team single elimination championship battle is always full of last second buzzer-beater wins, shocking upsets, and unexpected finalists that make it as fun as it is unpredictable.

With 48 games across the first four full days, March Madness has long been the first truly bingeable sports! Spanning 12 days over a three-week period, fans get to enjoy 67 games featuring some of the best players and coaches in men's college athletics.

And not to get too glib about things, but being able to stream this year's tournament is especially important given that the Coronavirus is keeping fans out of the stadiums. Sure, most of us were going to be watching from home (or, let's be honest, our work desks) in the first place, but it's important to note here.

When is March Madness?

March Madness will be a six-round men's basketball tournament, held in a variety of cities coast to coast from Tuesday, March 17 to Monday, April 6, 2020. A total of 68 teams will start the tournament, but only one will win every game they play to emerge as the NCAA Champion.

March Madness for Men's Basketball means a tournament mix of top teams from power conferences and automatic qualifiers from even the smallest schools. We've yet to hit Selection Sunday this year, but we already know teams like Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton and Kentucky are sure to be giants waiting for a Cinderella who dares to try to knock them out.

You don't need cable anymore just to enjoy the full court experience this month. Here is how to watch March Madness live stream online and without cable.

Watch NCAA March Madness men's college basketball tournament online

You can also watch March Madness basketball tournament games through many of the live streaming services available. If you already have a live streaming service, or if you are interested in starting a free trial, you need to check your service of choice to find if they offer your local CBS station.

In addition to games on CBS, The NCAA partners with the Turner networks to provide full court coverage of every game of March Madness. Games are spread across a total of four networks, so you will see games on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV CBS X x x x TBS X x x x x TNT X x x x x TruTV X x x x x

In 2020, CBS will have 21 games during March Madness, including Sweet Sixteen and Regional Finals games in the second weekend. TBS will also have 21 games during March Madness, from the first round to the Final Four and National Championship. TNT will have 12 games in the first weekend, and TruTV is scheduled for 13 games, including the First Four special games that tip off the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 & 18.

TNT & TruTV will also carry special TeamCasts for the Final Four and National Championship games. These special broadcasts are customized for fans of each of the two teams playing in each of these games, giving the hard core audience a local experience for critical national games.

CBS All Access

The cost: $6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial

$6 a month or $10 a month for commercial free plan after a one week free trial Watch CBS All Access on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more Local channels on CBS All Access: Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here to verify you can stream the games.

Many local CBS stations are available to stream live. Find your local CBS station here to verify you can stream the games. NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on CBS All Access: Some, as CBS All Access includes local CBS stations streaming live for 21 March Madness games.

More on CBS All Access:

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on Hulu - Yes, with your local CBS, along with TBS, TNT & TBS, you can see every round of the Big Dance.

Hulu with Live TV Dunk on the cable company



CBS and all the Turner Networks makes Hulu a solid choice for college hoops fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV are all available on Hulu, which means it will have every game in the Big Dance.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Local on demand feeds on Sling Orange. Find your local channels here . NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on Sling TV: Some, with TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on Fubo TV: Yes, with your local CBS plus TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

More on Fubo TV:

See all Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV Fans flock to Fubo



Lace up your high tops and pass the rock to Fubo.



Fubo TV may have started with a sports focus and even as they've grown more popular, they still have a ton for sports fans. That includes everything you need for the entire Men's Basketball Tourney.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

AT&T TV Now Take the Tourney Mobile



The Plus Plan delivers fans total access to the NCAA Tournament.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has CBS, TBS, TNT & TruTV. Plus it also includes HBO, so you can binge Curb Your Enthusiasm between gamedays.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NCAA March Madness tournament basketball games on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local CBS, TBS, TNT & TruTV.

YouTube TV HoopsTube Premium



Hey Google, watch the entire NCAA basketball tournament



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV for college basketball nivana all March long.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch the NCAA March Madness men's college basketball tournament in TV Everywhere apps

You can also stream TBS, TNT & TruTV live to watch March Madness games in each of their individual channel apps. You will need to login from one of the streaming services above or other subscription with each channel included to activate the app.

The TBS & TNT apps are available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. The TruTV app covers most of the same bases, but does not support either Android TV or Chromecast!

Watch the NCAA basketball tournament on March Madness Live

The easiest way to watch the most March Madness tournament games is in the official NCAA March Madness Live app. Instead of dealing with other channels, or having to switch between apps, you can get straight to basketball. March Madness Live has live streams of all 67 tournament games, with every game from CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV in one app. The app also has highlights, clips, and classic March Madness games from past years.

You start with a free 3 hours to watch games before needing to login to activate. Currently four live streaming services support March Madness Live, so you will need Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, or YouTube TV to use the app without cable.

NCAA March Madness Live is available on the web, and on mobile through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Amazon App Store. It is also available for major streaming platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku and even Xbox One.

Watch NCAA March Madness men's college basketball tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking an extended Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Watch March Madness using an over-the-air antenna

One of the easiest ways to watch many of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament games is by using an over-the-air antenna. Just connect an antenna to your TV or tuner, and turn to your local CBS station. CBS will have 21 games of the NCAA March Madness Tournament this year, from the first round to the Elite Eight round.

The best over-the-air antennas available

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device

Best ways to watch all of March Madness

While you complete your streaming setup, get yourself ready for all this basketball with "One Shining Moment", the annual tradition that mixes the best highlights from each year's March Madness with the official theme song of the event. Here is last year's edition.

One of the best ways to watch March Madness starts with an antenna to get the 21 CBS games for free over the air, but that won't include the Final Four or Championship games. If you don't already have a live streaming service, adding Sling TV would be the cheapest way to get the 43 games from TBS, TNT and TruTV for $20.

However, Sling TV doesn't offer CBS local stations, and they don't support the NCAA March Madness Live app. If you don't get good coverage with an antenna. you could add CBS All Access to that setup for $6 more, but you could still end up switching around app to app.

If you want a better all-in-one solution, Hulu with Live TV will provide everything you need for a great March Madness streaming experience for just $55 for the month. That gives you all the channels, including your local CBS station streaming live and it supports the NCAA March Madness Live app for the best viewing experience.

2020 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2019 NCAA March Madness D1 Men's Basketball Tournament. Game times are subject to change. Winners are in bold .

First Four Dayton, OH

March 17 & March 18

6:30 p.m., TruTV

9 p.m., TruTV

1st Round - Round of 64

Games on CBS, TruTV, TNT, TBS

Thurs., March 19 From Albany, N.Y., Spokane, Wash., St. Louis, Mo. & Tampa, Fla.

Noon p.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:20 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

Fri., March 20 From Greensboro, N.C., Omaha, Neb., Sacramento, Calif. & Cleveland, Ohio

Noon p.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:20 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

2nd Round - Round of 32

Sat., March 21 From Albany, N.Y., Spokane, Wash., St. Louis, Mo. & Tampa, Fla.

Noon p.m. CBS

2:30 p.m. CBS

5 p.m. CBS

6 p.m. TNT

7 p.m. TBS

7:30 p.m. CBS

8:30 p.m. TNT

9:30 p.m. TBS

Sun., March 22 From Greensboro, N.C., Omaha, Neb., Sacramento, Calif. & Cleveland, Ohio

Noon p.m. CBS

2:30 p.m. CBS

5 p.m. CBS

6 p.m. TNT

7 p.m. TBS

7:30 p.m. CBS

8:30 p.m. TNT

9:30 p.m. TBS

3rd Round - Sweet Sixteen

Thurs., March 26 Midwest Regional, Indianapolis and West Regional, Los Angeles

7 p.m. CBS

7:15 p.m. TBS

9:30 p.m. CBS

9:45 p.m. TBS

Fri., March 27 East Regional, New York City and Midwest Regional, Houston

7 p.m. CBS

7:15 p.m. TBS

9:30 p.m. CBS

9:45 p.m. TBS

4th Round - Regional Finals

Sat., March 28 South Regional, Louisville, KY and West Regional, Anaheim, CA

6 p.m., TBS

8:30 p.m., TBS

Sun., March 29 East Regional, Washington, D.C. and Midwest Regional, Kansas City, MO

2 p.m., CBS

5 p.m., CBS

Final Four

Minneapolis, MN

Sat., April 4

6 p.m., TBS, TNT & TruTV

8:30 p.m., TBS, TNT & TruTV

National Championship

Minneapolis, MN

Mon., April 6