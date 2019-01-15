Netflix plans and pricing

Maybe you're new to Netflix. There's no shame in that at all. But that means it's time to choose which Netflix plan — and pricing — you're going to go with.

There's no wrong answer here, really. It's all about what you want to watch, how much you want to watch, and how much you want to pay for it.

The cheapest Netflix plan — $8.99 a month

This is the most basic Netflix plan available. For the cost of a couple expensive cups of coffee you'll get access to all of Netflix's archive (which updates monthly). You're able to watch one thing at one time on one device. And you can download videos for offline viewing on one phone or tablet.

This plan also is in standard definition. If you've got a high-definition TV, you'll likely want to snag one of Netflix's other (and more expensive) plans.

Repeat: This one's basic. It does one stream at a time, and does not do 4K content.

The next cheapest Netflix plan: $12.99 a month

Unless you're really pinching pennies, this will be the plan a lot of you will want to start with. You get two simultaneous streams (so you can be watching different things on two different devices at the same time) and can download for offline viewing on two devices.

This plan handles high-definition resolution — which in Netflix's terms means at least 720p resolution, and 1080p if possible.

The best Netflix plan: $15.99 a month

This one is the big daddy. For the price of a nice entree at a Sizzler you get the ability to stream on four devices simultaneously. You'll also be able to download videos for offline viewing on four devices.

And if you've got a 4K display, this is the plan you'll need to go with for that sweet UHD (that's ultra-high definition) content.

Yes, you can still get DVDs from Netflix

Streaming is where it's at these days. But some folks still prefer optical media. And, yes, Netflix still rents out DVDs. And they've got a few plans from which to choose.

Paying $7.99 a month gets you one DVD at a time, with unlimited rentals a month. For $11.99 a month you'll get two DVDs at a time, and also with unlimited rentals a month. Those are both for standard-definition DVDs.

For 1080p Blu-Ray discs you'll be paying $9.99 and $14.99 for the same plans.