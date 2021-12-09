Tiger Woods is back! How to watch Tiger in the PNC Championship

Less than a year after his horrific car accident, Tiger Woods will make his return to tournament golf at the 2021 PNC Championship that will take place Dec. 18-19. While we shouldn’t confuse the PNC Championship with one of golf’s major tournaments, fans will be excited to see Woods swinging a club again.

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a single car accident in California that caused him to be hospitalized and then go through months of rehab. A few weeks ago, videos were posted showing the 15-time major winner practicing and Woods recently gave a press conference where he discussed the accident and rehab in depth for the first time, acknowledging that he is lucky to be alive but that he knows his future as a pro on the PGA Tour is likely to be limited. He said he still has a ways to go for more competitive tournaments, but said “hit-and-giggle” events are doable. That’s where the PNC Championship comes in.

The PNC Championship is a 20-person field where PGA professionals play with a family member. The 2020 PNC Championship was actually the last tournament that Tiger Woods played in, competing with his son Charlie, who made headlines of his own for his strong play as a then 11 year old. Woods is set to play with his son once again in the 2021 PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said in a statement announcing his involvement. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Tiger Woods has had so many memorable moments on the golf course and this will be one more as many seriously wondered if he’d ever swing a club again. Here’s how you can watch Tiger Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship.

How to watch the 2021 PNC Championship

The 2021 PNC Championship is going to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Tournament action will be made available on live TV as well as streaming, here are the details.

The broadcast of the PNC Championship will take place on both The Golf Channel and NBC. The Golf Channel will have early afternoon coverage before it switches over to NBC on both Saturday and Sunday; The Golf Channel will then re-air full coverage of the event in the evening on both days. Here is the exact schedule

Dec. 18

1:30-2:30 p.m. ET - The Golf Channel

2:30-5:30 p.m. ET- NBC

6:30-10 p.m. ET re-air - The Golf Channel

Dec. 19

12:30-1 p.m. ET - The Golf Channel

1-4:30 p.m. ET - NBC

5-9 p.m. ET re-air - The Golf Channel

Coverage of the PNC Championship in the U.K. will be on Sky Sports. Live coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf at 4 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Dec. 18.

NBC is one of the four major U.S. networks, and as such is available in all U.S. TV markets and carried by all of the traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers. The network is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Or, if prefer old school, NBC local station signals can be received by a TV antenna.

The Golf Channel is a cable channel, so you will need to make sure that it is included in your package whether you are a subscriber to traditional or live TV streaming services.

If you are a subscriber either type of service, you also will have the ability to watch the event online through either golfchannel.com/watch (if you’re package includes The Golf Channel) or nbcsports.com/live, using your subscription login credentials to start streaming. You can also live stream the tournament if you are a subscriber to Peacock.

The full 2021 PNC Championship field

While Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are the headliners for the 2021 PNC Championship, there are 19 PGA professionals playing with their family members in the tournament. Here is the full list of competitors for the 2021 PNC Championship: