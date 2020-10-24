UFC 254 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 254 Prelims featured fight has two heavyweights that are serious about getting back in the win column.

MMA fans should plan to clear their afternoon this Saturday, and lock in their best option on how to watch UFC 254 Prelims live stream starting at Noon. UFC will have four exciting Prelims fights live from Fight Island to lead into the big UFC 254 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 254 Prelims will be a battle of two desperate heavyweight fighters.

You can watch the UFC 254 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN2. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 254 PPV main card, including the Khabib vs. Gaethje main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN2, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 254 Pay-Per-View featuring Khabib vs. Gaethje.

UFC 254 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 11 a.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: Noon on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 2 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje • Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier • Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris • Jacob Malkoun vs. Phillip Hawes • Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba Prelims • Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa • Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney • Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov • Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey Early Prelims • Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick • Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

When is UFC 254?

UFC 254 will be broadcast live on Saturday, October 24, from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

UFC 254 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. Then the Prelims kick in at noon on both ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 2 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Khabib vs. Gaethje.

In the U.K., UFC 254 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 5 p.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 7 p.m. British time. This will be a rare prime time UFC event for the British MMA fans.

How to watch the UFC 254 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 254 Prelims you can choose between ESPN2 or ESPN+. This combined Prelims Card includes seven fights, and it’s a big part of a must see night of MMA action.

You can get the full UFC 254 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Struve vs. Tuivasa. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course.You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 254 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn all about UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje: How to watch online from anywhere

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels .) You can also watch the UFC 254 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $55 a month after a one week trial

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan: $55 a month after a free trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC 254 Prelims — Struve vs. Tuivasa Preview

The UFC 254 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two Heavyweights who have been headed in the wrong direction hoping for a reversal of fortunes, as Stefan Struve (33-12) faces Tai Tuivasa (10-3).

Stefan Struve (33-12) has had a long and notable career in the UFC after starting with the promotion back in 2009 at UFC 95. This Dutch fighter has a huge score on his career history, with a win over current UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in 2012. But now Struve has lost four of his last five fights, so if he’s going to make a push to the top before his career ends he will need a win at UFC 254.

Tai Tuivasa (10-3) is an Australian boxer and mixed martial artist who has had two very different career phases. He started his career in MMA 9-0, including wins in his first three UFC fights. Then in a fight in his home country against Junior dos Santos, his fortunes flipped as the more experienced fighter knocked him out in the second round. Since then, Tuivasa has lost three straight now, and he can ill afford to drop a fourth if he hopes to get his once promising career back on track.

How to watch UFC 254 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 254 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Khabib vs. Gaethje live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 254 Khabib vs. Gaethje starting at 5 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

