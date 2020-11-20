UFC 255 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

Saturday Night is going to be a big one for UFC fans, who are seeking out the best options for how to watch UFC 255 Prelims live stream. UFC will have seven exciting fights live as part of the Early Prelims and Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 255 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 255 Prelims sees two top Flyweights who are both eyeing the winner of the Flyweight Championship Main Event.

You can watch the UFC 255 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN2. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 255 PPV main card, including the Figueiredo vs. Perez main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN2, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 255 Pay-Per-View featuring Figueiredo vs. Perez.

UFC 255 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia • Mike Perry vs. Tim Means • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo • Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig Prelims • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval • Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski Early Prelims • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby • Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden • Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus • Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

When is UFC 255?

UFC 255 will be broadcast live on Saturday, November 21, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 255 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:30 p.m. with the Prelims kicking in at 8 p.m., with both events on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Figueiredo vs. Perez.

In the U.K., UFC 255 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 255 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 255 Prelims you can choose between ESPN2 or ESPN+. This combined Prelims Card includes seven fights, and it’s a big part of a must see night of MMA action.

You can get the full UFC 255 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Moreno vs. Royval. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course.You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 255 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn all about UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez: How to watch online from anywhere

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels .) You can also watch the UFC 255 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $55 a month after a one week trial

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan: $55 a month after a free trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC 255 Prelims — Moreno vs. Royval Preview

The UFC 255 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two other top UFC Men’s Flyweight contenders, as Brandon Moreno faces Brandon Royval.

Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) is the number one contender in the UFC Flyweight division, so it is a fair question as to why he isn’t fighting for the title in the main event. Moreno was originally supposed to fight against Alex Perez, while the champion Figueiredo was going to fight Cody Garbrandt. Due to an injury Cody suffered, Perez got moved up to the title shot over Moreno. Moreno is on his second stint in the UFC, and he’s 5-2-1 in the promotion. A win against Royval could land him a fight against Garbrandt once he’s recovered, or maybe even put him next in line for a title fight.

Brandon Royval (12-4) is the sixth ranked contender in the Flyweight division, which is quite the accomplishment in such a short time with the promotion. This will be only the third fight Royval has had since joining the UFC, and he is 2-0 so far. Previously this Colorado native fought in LFA and World Series of Fighting among other promotions. Now this 28 year old Muay Thai artist hopes to score a big upset and move himself into that elite level of UFC Flyweights competing for the title.

How to watch UFC 255 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 255 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Figueiredo vs. Perez live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 255 Pay-Per-View?