UFC 257 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC 257 Prelims are going to make Saturday Night excitement for fans of MMA, and they are looking for the best options for how to watch UFC 257 Prelims live stream. UFC will have four exciting fights live as part of the Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 257 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 257 Prelims features a lightweight battle between two up and coming young fighters with only seven combined UFC fights between them.

You can watch the UFC 257 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 256 PPV main card, including the Poirier vs. McGregor rematch in the main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 257 Pay-Per-View featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

UFC 257 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas Prelims • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio Early Prelims • Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalfas Zhumagulov

When is UFC 257?

UFC 257 will be broadcast live on Saturday, January 23, from the UFC Fight Island, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

UFC 257 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

In the U.K., UFC 257 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 257 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 257 Prelims you can choose between ESPN or ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Lightweight hopefuls, as Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) faces off with Matt Frevola (8-1-1).

You can get the full UFC 257 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Tsarukyan vs. Frevola. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 257 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 257 Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 257 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC 257 Prelims — Tsarukyan vs. Frevola Preview

The UFC 257 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Lightweight fighters, as Arman Tsarukyan takes on Matt Frevola.

Arman Tsarukyan (15-2) is quite accomplished for being only 24 years old, but he’s already making his mark in the UFC. He has won two straight UFC fights after losing his debut in the promotion. This includes a big win over Davi Ramos this summer on UFC Fight Island. This featured spot is the fourth fight, so they are clearly expecting something big from the young man. But the difference between a win and loss could be gigantic for him. The promotion has been thinning down the roster, so a loss that drops him to 2-2 could mean the end of his contract. However a big win in a featured spot could push him towards a co-feature or headline fights of his own in the future.

Matt “The Steamrolla” Frevola (8-1-1) is stepping up in this fight by stepping back on the card, as he moves from the Pay-Per-View Main Card to the Prelims. Fevola was a late substitute opponent in this fight after the original Prelims feature opponent, Nasrat Haqparast failed to weigh in at the event. Frevola’s original opponent, Ottman Azaitar also dropped out, so now "The Steamrolla" will face Tsarukyan in this featured fight. The flexible Frevola is in his fifth UFC fight, riding a two fight win streak over the past two years. He missed all of 2020 with the crazy COVID-19 rescheduling issues, so it will be a challenge if Tsarukyan comes out fresh and Frevola shows any rust at all.

How to watch UFC 257 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 257 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 257 Poirier vs. McGregor 2 starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

