How to watch England vs Samoa: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online
To stay alive, Samoa need to hammer Pool D winners England
England are braced for some big hits as they face Samoa in the last of the respective teams' Pool D games at the Rugby World Cup. With the Pacific Islanders needing to win – and win big – to have any hope of joining their opponents in the knockout stages, the England vs Samoa live stream is not to be missed.
England vs Samoa in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service, and in Ireland via RTE Player. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are on, because you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Saturday, October 7
► Time: 4.45 pm UK & IST / 11.45 am ET / 8.45 am PT / 2.45 am AEDT (Oct. 8)
US: CNBC (via Sling/FuboTV) | Peacock
UK: ITV1 | ITVX (free with license fee)
IRE: RTE 2 | RTE Player (free)
AU: Stan Sport
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
Though Samoa haven't officially been eliminated yet, the only way they'll be able to stay in contention is if they manage to beat England by 29 points and secure a try-bonus point in the process.
It's a disappointing state of affairs for a team that had entered the tournament with such high expectations, and Seilala Mapusua's men have only got themselves to blame. Poor discipline proved costly in must-win clashes with both Argentina and Japan, who they now trail in the standings. Those two will face off on Sunday in what looks like a straight shootout for the final ticket out of Pool D.
And yet. So rare is it that Samoa get to go toe-to-toe with a Tier 1 nation that they near-enough invariably raise their game for the occasion. In the summer, for instance, they pushed mighty Ireland hard, eventually succumbing to a 17-13 defeat to the world's No.1-ranked team, and they've charged the atmosphere with a couple of zingers this week, putting Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in the crosshairs.
With Steve Borthwick expected to rest some of his key personnel in an effort to sidestep avoidable injuries, Samoa might just stand a chance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Whether you're planning to catch an England vs Samoa live stream or watch the entire Rugby World Cup on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.
How to watch England vs Samoa in the UK for free
In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch England vs Samoa – and all the games – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4.15 pm ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off.
If you won't be watching on a TV, you can live stream ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX, if you need a bit more guidance.
ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.
How to watch England vs Samoa in the US
Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including England vs Samoa, which will be shown live on CNBC and Peacock. The game kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 9.45 am PT.
Firstly, on cable you can watch the game on CNBC, with coverage starting 15 minutes prior to kick-off. Cord-cutters can use Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with the News Extra add-on), DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV to get the channel, with most of the best live TV streaming services offering it.
Alternatively, you can sign in to Peacock to catch the game, which will be a cheaper option than signing up to a TV service. Peacock starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup 2023 games.
Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the England vs Samoa action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.
How to watch England vs Samoa in Australia
In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport will be showing every single game – including England vs Samoa. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 8 at 2.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is flowing.
Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a moment of the England vs Samoa live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.
How to watch England vs Samoa everywhere else
Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.
However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).
A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures
Group stage
Friday, September 22
Group D: Argentina vs Samoa
Saturday, September 23
Group B: South Africa vs Ireland
Group C: Georgia vs Portugal
Group D: England vs Chile
Sunday, September 24
Group B: Scotland vs Tonga
Group C: Wales vs Australia
Wednesday, September 27
Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia
Thursday, September 28
Group D: Japan vs Samoa
Friday, September 29
Group A: New Zealand vs Italy
Saturday, September 30
Group B: Scotland vs Romania
Group C: Fiji vs Georgia
Group D: Argentina vs Chile
Sunday, October 1
Group B: South Africa vs Tonga
Group C: Australia vs Portugal
Thursday, October 5
Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay
Friday, October 6
Group A: France vs Italy
Saturday, October 7
Group B: Ireland vs Scotland
Group C: Wales vs Georgia
Group D: England vs Samoa
Sunday, October 8
Group B: Tonga vs Romania
Group C: Fiji vs Portugal
Group D: Japan vs Argentina
Knockout stage
Saturday, October 14
QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up
QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up
Sunday, October 15
QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up
QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up
Friday, October 20
SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner
Saturday, October 21
SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner
Friday, October 27
Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser
Saturday, October 28
Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner
Rugby World Cup 2023 questions
Where does the Rugby World Cup take place?
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:
- Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698
- Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394
- Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186
- Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186
- Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965
- Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624
- Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322
- Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150
Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup?
There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five for the first stage of the tournament.
Chile made its debut in the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.
Group A
New Zealand
France
Italy
Uruguay
Namibia
Group B
South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Tonga
Romania
Group C
Wales
Australia
Fiji
Georgia
Portugal
Group D
England
Japan
Argentina
Samoa
Chile
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray