How to watch England vs Samoa: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

England are braced for some big hits as they face Samoa in the last of the respective teams' Pool D games at the Rugby World Cup. With the Pacific Islanders needing to win – and win big – to have any hope of joining their opponents in the knockout stages, the England vs Samoa live stream is not to be missed.

England vs Samoa in the Rugby World Cup is airing for FREE in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service, and in Ireland via RTE Player. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are on, because you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Though Samoa haven't officially been eliminated yet, the only way they'll be able to stay in contention is if they manage to beat England by 29 points and secure a try-bonus point in the process.

It's a disappointing state of affairs for a team that had entered the tournament with such high expectations, and Seilala Mapusua's men have only got themselves to blame. Poor discipline proved costly in must-win clashes with both Argentina and Japan, who they now trail in the standings. Those two will face off on Sunday in what looks like a straight shootout for the final ticket out of Pool D.

And yet. So rare is it that Samoa get to go toe-to-toe with a Tier 1 nation that they near-enough invariably raise their game for the occasion. In the summer, for instance, they pushed mighty Ireland hard, eventually succumbing to a 17-13 defeat to the world's No.1-ranked team, and they've charged the atmosphere with a couple of zingers this week, putting Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in the crosshairs.

With Steve Borthwick expected to rest some of his key personnel in an effort to sidestep avoidable injuries, Samoa might just stand a chance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Whether you're planning to catch an England vs Samoa live stream or watch the entire Rugby World Cup on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options. We've also included lots of useful information below so you know when the matches take place, who will play, and where this evening's drama will go down.

How to watch England vs Samoa in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch England vs Samoa – and all the games – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4.15 pm ahead of the 4.45 pm kick-off.

If you won't be watching on a TV, you can live stream ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX, if you need a bit more guidance.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch England vs Samoa in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcasting company is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including England vs Samoa, which will be shown live on CNBC and Peacock. The game kicks off at 11.45 am ET / 9.45 am PT.

Firstly, on cable you can watch the game on CNBC, with coverage starting 15 minutes prior to kick-off. Cord-cutters can use Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (with the News Extra add-on), DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV to get the channel, with most of the best live TV streaming services offering it.

Alternatively, you can sign in to Peacock to catch the game, which will be a cheaper option than signing up to a TV service. Peacock starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup 2023 games.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the England vs Samoa action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch England vs Samoa in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport will be showing every single game – including England vs Samoa. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 8 at 2.45 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is flowing.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing all of the Australian team's games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it), and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a moment of the England vs Samoa live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch England vs Samoa everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Group stage

Friday, September 22

Group D: Argentina vs Samoa

Saturday, September 23

Group B: South Africa vs Ireland

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal

Group D: England vs Chile

Sunday, September 24

Group B: Scotland vs Tonga

Group C: Wales vs Australia

Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Uruguay vs Namibia

Thursday, September 28

Group D: Japan vs Samoa

Friday, September 29

Group A: New Zealand vs Italy

Saturday, September 30

Group B: Scotland vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Georgia

Group D: Argentina vs Chile

Sunday, October 1

Group B: South Africa vs Tonga

Group C: Australia vs Portugal

Thursday, October 5

Group A: New Zealand vs Uruguay

Friday, October 6

Group A: France vs Italy

Saturday, October 7

Group B: Ireland vs Scotland

Group C: Wales vs Georgia

Group D: England vs Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Group B: Tonga vs Romania

Group C: Fiji vs Portugal

Group D: Japan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up

QF2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up

Sunday, October 15

QF3: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up

QF4: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? There are 20 teams partaking in the Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five for the first stage of the tournament. Chile made its debut in the tournament this year, knocking out the United States and Canada in its successful qualification tournament.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile