Seahawks vs Bengals live stream — watch NFL 2023 game online

Seahawks vs Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, October 15, is the standout game of NFL Week 6. It sees a resurgent Cincinnati face a Seattle unit that's fresh off a bye week following a run of three straight wins. And with Joe Burrow back to his best, rookie Hawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon could be in for a rough ride.

Seahawks vs Bengals is airing for FREE in Australia on 7Plus. But don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns during the Bengals' 34-20 victory over the Cardinals last weekend, setting a new franchise record in the process. Those were his first touchdowns of the season, and it's safe to say he's keen to make up for lost time.

He might not say it to his face, but Witherspoon probably won't be over the moon with DK Metcalf after the Seahawks' wide receiver talked him up as being more than a match for Chase. The 22-year-old has started his NFL career in promising fashion, but when you're already busting a gut to prove you were worthy of the No.5 pick in the Draft, that's a whole new heap of pressure he could probably have done without.

There's a slight concern over the fitness of Geno Smith, whose knee bore the brunt of a cheap shot during the Seahawks' 24-3 win over the Giants two weeks ago. The 33-year-old, who tore his ACL in 2016, somehow managed to avoid serious injury after being pole-axed from behind by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, though he was unable to move freely when he returned to the field.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Seahawks vs Bengals live streams. We've got all the information on that below, including how you can tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Seahawks vs Bengals in Australia for free

In Australia, free-to-air channel 7Mate and its streaming service 7Plus are showing the Seahawks vs Bengals. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 4 am AEDT in the small hours of Monday morning.

7Mate and 7Plus are free to watch Down Under. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Seahawks vs Bengals in the UK

You can watch Seahawks vs Bengals with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm BST on Sunday evening, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 5 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and usually costs £14.99 per week or £113 per year, though there's currently a deal running that gets you a week of access for 99p.

How to watch Seahawks vs Bengals in the US

In the US, the Seahawks vs Bengals will be shown live on CBS, with kick-off set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Sunday.

If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, it's worth noting that NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ABC are the main TV channels you need to watch the 2023-24 NFL season unfold, and they're all available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Sling TV has all of the channels except CBS.

US subscribers can also watch the NFL on Paramount Plus. The ad-free version of Paramount Plus allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, while the ad-supported plan limits this to sporting events like NFL games.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Seahawks vs Bengals action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Seahawks vs Bengals from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the NFL.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Seahawks vs Bengals kick-off?

Kick-off for the Seahawks vs Bengals is at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm UK / 4 am AEDT on Sunday, October 15 (Monday October 16 for viewers in Australia).