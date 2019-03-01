What countries is FuboTV available in?

Best answer: FuboTV is only available in the U.S. and U.S. territories, so you'll need to have a U.S. IP address in order to use it. However, there is a Canadian Basic Package for people located in Canada that gives you access to beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Spanish, Benfica TV, Fight Network, Fantasy Sports Network, and the FuboTV Network.

The base subscriptions of Fubo for U.S and U.S. territories

There are three different plan options with Fubo. U.S. subscribers can subscribe to U.S. Packages and add-ons .

Fubo : $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

: $45+ per month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once. FuboTV : $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

: $40+ per month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once. Fubo Extra : $50+ per month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

Add-ons for U.S and U.S. territories

All of these add-ons are available to people using U.S. IP addresses. Each of these options comes with their own benefits for an additional monthly fee.

Cloud DVR Plus : Add-on for $10 per month. This boosts your available DVR hours from 30 to 500.

: Add-on for $10 per month. This boosts your available DVR hours from 30 to 500. NBA League Pass : $29 per month. It includes all of the live basketball games covered by the NBA.

: $29 per month. It includes all of the live basketball games covered by the NBA. Showtime : $10 per month, includes Showtime original titles, movies, and TV shows.

: $10 per month, includes Showtime original titles, movies, and TV shows. AMC Priemere : $5 per month, includes AMC Premiere original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content!

: $5 per month, includes AMC Premiere original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content! FX Plus : $6 per month, includes FX original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content!

: $6 per month, includes FX original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content! Fubo Cycling: $12 per month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports.

$12 per month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. International Sports Plus: $6 per month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports.

$6 per month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. Sports Plus: $7 per month, includes Universo, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Arizona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN.

$7 per month, includes Universo, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Arizona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN. Adventure Plus: $5 per month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv.

$5 per month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv. RAI Italia: $8 per month, includes Italian-language coverage of Serie A and Coppa Italia matches. Plus news, shows, movies and more.

$8 per month, includes Italian-language coverage of Serie A and Coppa Italia matches. Plus news, shows, movies and more. Portuguese Plus: $15 per month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional.

$15 per month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional. Latino Plus: $8 per month, includes Fox Deportes, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, BabyTV, Cine Sony, Fox Life, el Gourmet, Mas Chic, Nat Geo Mundo.

Subscriptions and add-ons for the Canadian Basic Package

Canadian subscribers can only subscribe to the base package and will not be able to include any add-ons outside of Cloud DVR Plus and Fubo Cycling.

Canadian Basic Package : It's $16 per month and includes beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Spanish, Benfica TV, Fight Network, Fantasy Sports Network, and fuboTV Network. Up to two devices may stream at once.

: It's $16 per month and includes beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Spanish, Benfica TV, Fight Network, Fantasy Sports Network, and fuboTV Network. Up to two devices may stream at once. Cloud DVR Plus : Add-on for $10 per month. Boosts your available DVR hours from 30 to 500.

: Add-on for $10 per month. Boosts your available DVR hours from 30 to 500. Fubo Cycling : Add-on for $12 per month. Includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports.

Fubo TV U.S. and U.S. Territories



Start your free trial now!



If you start with the standard Fubo (87 channels available) or Fubo extra (107 channels available) you can claim a free one-week trial and pay $45+/mo after. The FuboTV Bundle doesn't have a free trial, but it does come with a discount on Showtime, Cloud DVR Plus, and family share for $40 a month.



View

Canadian Basic Package Canadian Options



Still something for Canadians



This package is available for Canadian viewers and comes with beIN Sports Canada, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Spanish, Benfica TV, Fight Network, Fantasy Sports Network, and fuboTV Network. Start your free 7-day trial today!



View

Spanish Options

Fubo España

3,99€/month at Fubo

Fubo recently launched in Spain. With it you'll get such channels as 24H, Antena 3, Atreseries, CLAN, La 1 and 2, La Sexta, Mega, Movistar Series, Neox, Nova, Teledeporte, and Tve Catalunya.