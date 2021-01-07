What countries is Discovery Plus available in?

Discovery+ has finally launched in some of its chosen markets, aiming to be the number one destination for reality TV and factual entertainment all around the world. Their initial global rollout plans to launch the service in over twenty-five countries.

Discovery+ collects content from the entire Discovery network all in one place. This includes the Discovery channel, Travel Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC and more. There's also exclusive content available at launch, and plenty on the way later in 2021. In the US, it has the largest-ever library of content that any streaming platform has had available at launch.

The global roll out is currently aiming to provide Discovery+ in over 25 countries by the time this first wave is completed, so if you're left wondering whether you'll be able to get Discovery+ soon, let us help.

How to watch Discovery Plus anywhere in the world

If you're in one of the countries that isn't currently listed in the global roll-out for Discovery+, a signing up to a VPN is the next-best way to gain access to the newest streaming platform on the market.

A VPN will re-route all your network data through a server in a location of your choice, masking your connection to make it look like your computer is in an entirely different region. This, in turn, enables you to gain access to region-locked content. We recommend ExpressVPN for exactly this purpose.

Watch Discovery+ wherever you are! ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch whatever you want from anywhere you want to watch it. So, install it and you can keep on watching Discovery+, wherever you are.View Deal

Is Discovery Plus available in the US?

Yes, Discovery+ is available in the US.

It launched on January 4, 2021, and is currently available on Apple TV, Android and iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, some smart TVs, Xbox and in web browsers.

Currently, Discovery+ subscriptions will cost $4.99 a month to watch Discovery content with light advertising, or $6.99 to watch without any adverts. There’s a free 7-day trial for you to try Discovery+ with either plan, too!

Verizon Wireless subscribers will be able to get Discovery+ access free for 12 months if they’re on the Play More of Get More unlimited plans. Customers on the Start or Do More unlimited plans will be able to get six months access for free. Visit verizon.com/discoverplus to take advantage of this deal!

Is Discovery Plus available in the UK and Ireland?

The UK and Ireland were two of the first places to receive Discovery+. The service rolled out across the pond back in November 2020, replacing the existing dplay platform.

Access to Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland costs £4.99/€5.99 per month or £49.99/€59.99 for a yearly subscription. If you sign up before the end of January, you can get an annual subscription at the discounted price of £29.99/€34.99, saving £20/€25 in the process. Whichever plan you choose, there's a fourteen-day trial for you to see whether Discovery+ is to your liking.

Like the Verizon offer in the US, Discovery partnered with cable company Sky in the UK to offer Sky Q customers twelve months Discovery+ access at no additional cost. Simply say ‘get discover+’ into your voice remote, or head to the Upgrade tile in the Apps tab on your Q box to find out more.

Which other countries will receive Discovery Plus?

Discovery+ was also made available in India back in 2020, but the Discovery network has plans to roll out the service in plenty of other places right now.

The US rollout includes territories like American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Elsewhere, you’ll be able to get Discovery+ in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Nordic countries. It will also launch in Latin America, Brazil, and some parts of Asia in the future.