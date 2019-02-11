What devices can you watch CBS All Access on?

CBS All Access is compatible with a number of devices, but I'm sure you want to watch them on the best one. Here's a collection of all the brands and devices that support CBS All Access to help you decide which one is the best for you.

Brilliant picture, brilliant performance: Amazon Fire TV

All-around option: Apple TV 4K

Go Pro: Apple iPad

TV made easy with apps: Roku

Easy streaming connections: Google Chromecast

When you want Windows 10: Surface Laptop 2

For Sony fans: PlayStation 4

For Microsoft fans: Xbox One S

Amazon Fire TV Your shows and movies will be pristine with the ability to stream up to 4K, which you can't do on CBS All Access, but can on other services. You can stream with Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Starz, Showtime, or CBS All Access. You can even stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and more! Amazon Alexa is also compatible and that makes your life easier with smart commands! Check Amazon 130 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Apple TV 4K Apple TV is compatible with the Siri remote, which can take voice-activated commands and searches. It can stream up to 4K, but you can't do on CBS All Access. It's still a great feature to have for your other streaming services! The A10X Fusion chip means you'll be getting top-tier performance. Get this 32GB device or upgrade to the 64GB for $20 more $179 View Deal at Apple 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Apple iPad CBS All Access is compatible with any of your Apple iPads, so why not go Pro? This particular Pro has an 11-inch display (although it goes up to a gigantic 12.9-inch display) and you can watch shows and movies on an edge-to-edge liquid retina display. The battery lasts for 10 hours and you can the new Apple Pencil for inking, if you wish. $209.99 View Deal at Newegg 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Roku Roku is the most wallet-friendly streaming brand out there and it still works great. All of the Roku devices are compatible with CBS All Access, but the HD, 4K, and HDR aren't compatible with the app. Regardless, 4K is a perfect feature to have in your home for any other streaming services you use. You can even plug a pair of headphones into the side of the remote to watch your favorite shows without disturbing roommates or waking up the kids! View

Google Chromecast The Chromecast brings you 4K streaming with HDR. You can't use the 4K streaming with CBS All Access, but its perfect for any of your other streaming services as well. You can even use Google Voice to control the device. There are over 1,000 other apps that are also compatible with this device so if you change your mind about CBS you can rest easy knowing that this device won't start collecting dust on a shelf! $44.96 View Deal at QVC

Surface Laptop 2 According to Windows Central, Surface Laptop 2 is the way to go when it comes to affordable laptops. With a slim, light chassis available in four colors, the Surface Laptop 2 has the portability and performance needed to get through a day's work. It has a high-resolution touchscreen with 3:2 aspect ratio, battery life that lasts through a workday, and it comes standard with Windows 10 in S mode. $619.99 View Deal at Newegg 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

PlayStation 4 Any PlayStation 4 will be able to download the CBS All Access app, but you want the best one. The PlayStation Pro holds 1TB of memory, supports 4K TV for all the other streaming apps besides CBS All Access, and has the best HDR abilities that make this console display your favorite shows, games, and movies in the best possible way. It's upgraded system means that you'll also get smoother performance and less lagging! $303.30 View Deal at Amazon 962 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Xbox One S Any of the Xbox systems will support the CBS All Access app so why not save money and go for a bundle? With Xbox One S you can watch your 4K streaming, but also have a console in the house for your gaming pleasures. This bundle comes with the ever-famous Minecraft and the best starter pack you would need for the game! $299 View Deal at Amazon 150 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Above all the PlayStation has to be my top pick. It's the perfect family console for streaming and gaming. The sleak and stylish design looks great on any TV stand and blends well with just about any design you have for your living room. Besides, when you get tired of gaming or watching shows you can always hook up the PlayStation VR and have a grand ol' time.