'Am I missing something?' Love Island fans are confused after bombshell is 'sacked'

Winter Love Island 2023 viewers were not very happy after finding out that one of the promised bombshells may have been sacked from the show.

The show returned earlier this week with its brand new host Maya Jama, who was branded the 'perfect match' for the dating programme. And the 2023 novelty didn't stop there — producers also let fans pick the first bombshell via the app.

Fans at home had the option to choose between Tom and Ellie to join the islanders at the South Africa villa and opted for the male bombshell.

He entered at the end of the first episode and had a day to get to know the girls before picking one of them to become his partner. In today's episode, he chose Olivia, stealing her from Will Young, who is now single.

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So when two new bombshells were announced at the end of the episode, Zara and David, fans were confused to see that Ellie was not on her way to the villa.

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One said: "Sorry did Ellie get sacked off as a bombshell #LoveIslandUK".

"Am I missing something? You advertised Ellie on your Instagram but the two newbies aren’t Ellie #LoveIsland", another tweeted.

Sorry did Ellie get sacked off as a bombshell #LoveIslandUKJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Am I missing something? You advertised Ellie on your Instagram but the two newbies aren’t Ellie 🤦‍♀️ #LoveIslandJanuary 17, 2023 See more

A fourth added: "Wait is Ellie not going in then?? #LoveIsland".

"What happened to Ellie btw? #LoveIsland", wrote another viewer.

Another fan also chimed in, saying: "But like what’s up with the Ellie girl? Did the producers forget her on the airport or what? #LoveIsland".

What happened to Ellie btw? #LoveIslandJanuary 17, 2023 See more

But like what’s up with the Ellie girl? Did the producers forget her on the airport or what?#LoveIslandJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Ellie has not been mentioned in the Love Island social channels since she lost the vote to Tom, so we'll have to wait and see if she'll make her big entrance at some point...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.