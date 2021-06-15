Apple TV Plus’ ‘Central Park’ debuts season 2 trailer, release date

Central Park, Apple TV Plus’ animated-musical comedy series, is back to be a soundtrack for your summer. Get a first look at the second season of Central Park with a new trailer, which comes out ahead of the show’s June 25 return to Apple TV Plus.

Central Park follows the Tillerman family and their adventures living in New York’s Central Park, as well as the machinations of real estate mogul Bitsy Brandenham who wants to tear down the park to build more hotels.

The voice cast for Central Park includes Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. Raver-Lampan is a new addition to Central Park, taking over the role of Molly Tillerman, who was originally voiced by Kristen Bell in season one. Bell stepped down from the role so that Molly, who is biracial, could be voiced by a Black actor.

Watch the trailer for Central Park season two below.

The first three episodes of the second season of Central Park will debut on Apple TV Plus on June 25. A new episode will then debut over the following five weeks. Additional season two episodes are expected to come to Apple TV Plus later in the year at an as yet unspecified date.

The complete first season of Central Park is available to watch on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus has been gearing up for a bevy of new and returning original programming. The streaming service has previously released new trailers for The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, See and new series Invasion and Physical, all of which will arrive on Apple TV Plus over the next couple of months. In addition, a preview trailer highlighted even more originals already on the service or coming down the pipe.

This push on content comes as Apple TV Plus is expected to end its extended free trials that it gave to Apple consumers who bought new Apple products prior to or during the pandemic; these free trials are slated to end in July. Apple is still offering a year-long free trial to Apple TV Plus for anyone who purchases a new iPod, iPad, iPhone or Apple computer. The normal Apple TV Plus subscription price is $4.99 per month.