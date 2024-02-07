Apple TV Plus reveals first look at gripping new sci-fi show for fans of The Changeling

If you're a sci-fi fan, Apple TV Plus continues to be one of the best streaming services for you. Between its fantastic slate of shows, the Apple TV Plus free trials and its continuous new releases, there's always something to watch, and that promises to be true through 2024 with some fascinating new shows in the works.

Apple recently released a first-look video of a whole host of announced and previously unannounced upcoming shows and movies. While we'd already heard about Masters of the Air, Manhunt and Constellation, a few new series were shown off too, including a new sci-fi drama Dark Matter.

Dark Matter stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist who's abducted and deposited in an alternative version of his own life. He has to venture through a warped version of the world and a series of bizarre realities, as he attempts to escape from the nightmare he's in.

Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga also star in this upcoming series, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 8.

Dark Matter is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, and the adaptation rights to it were bid on several years before it even came out. Crouch is the showrunner and is also credited with writing some of the episodes, so hopefully, the show will be faithful to the novel.

Most of what we've seen of Dark Matter is from several images Apple released (one of which you can see above), but in the aforementioned first-look video, you can see a little more. Check out the video below, and skip to 1:04 for a look at a dystopian cityscape, a confused-looking Edgerton and a relaxed Connelly.

The New LookSugarKillers of the Flower MoonMasters of the AirThe Big Door Prize season 2Loot season 2FranklinNapoleonLady in the LakePresumed InnocentConstellationManhuntThe Dynasty: New England PatriotsDark MatterPalm RoyaleThe Completely Made-Up Adventures of… pic.twitter.com/Uki4txFgREFebruary 5, 2024 See more

While the destroyed cityscape brings to mind the dystopian survival Apple show Silo, the plot synopsis suggests that this show will be closer to The Changeling, which was about a man struggling through a fantasy dreamlike spin on New York City in an attempt to rescue his wife and child from the clutches of a curse.

Dark Matter is just the latest in a long line of fantastic Apple TV Plus sci-fi originals which include Foundation, Invasion and Severance. By the end of February, that list will grow with the release of Constellation, a sci-fi thriller about a woman who returns from space to find that some aspects of her life have changed.

After Constellation, Dark Matter is set to be the next big Apple TV Plus sci-fi show in the works, with the other stories included in Apple's first-look video being either previously-announced ones, or not sci-fi. But with Foundation season 3 and Severance season 2 in the works, it won't be long until there's a new hit to watch.