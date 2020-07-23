Bill and Ted will 'Face the Music' with an on-demand release on Sept. 1

The U.S. theater industry needs saving. Who better than Bill S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan to do it, right? Perhaps that'll happen when Bill & Ted Face the Music is released on Sept. 1. But the movie — which sees both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return in their starring rolls — also will have a simultaneous on-demand release in all the usual places.

So head to the theater if you want — if it's even open, for that matter. Or, watch in the comfort of your own home.

When last we left the pair, Bill and Ted had made it through their Bogus Journey.

Now, they've hit middle age and have kids.

Here's the gist of what we're getting:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Face the Music stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), with a screenplay from returning writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who also penned the first two Bill & Ted movies.