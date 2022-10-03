Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets go on sale as new trailer drops

There’s a lot in the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer to get fans excited (and we’ll discuss those in a bit more detail below), but right atop the list has to be that with the arrival of the new trailer fans can now purchase Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets.

With the latest entry into the MCU arriving on November 11, tickets are now on sale across the globe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated new movies of 2022, as the superhero movie is the sequel to the cultural phenomenon that was 2018’s Black Panther, which made more than $1.3 billion worldwide and to date is the only superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The sequel hopes to be another big draw at the theaters and possibly repeat as the top-grossing movie of its year, though it will have to contend with Top Gun: Maverick to do so.

To purchase tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans can visit the websites for their favorite local movie theaters or use a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab), which allows them to see everywhere the movie is going to be playing in their area. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing exclusively in movie theaters first, so anyone hoping to stream it at home is going to have to wait.

If you’re interested in finding ways to get discounted tickets to the movies, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings, which are available with many US and UK movie theater chains, allow for participants to get discounted/free movie tickets or pay a flat monthly rate to see a certain number of movies. Discounts on concessions and other perks are also available.

Part of the reason there is such hype around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — aside from it being the latest entry into the MCU — is that the movie is carrying on after the tragic passing of original star Chadwick Boseman. However, almost all of the other original cast (Letita Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Florence Kasumba) and writer/director Ryan Coogler are all back, along with some exciting new faces, including Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Cole and Dominique Thorne. Here is the official synopsis:

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Check out the trailer right here:

There’s a lot to break down in the trailer, which Coogler did with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), but some of the major highlights include the best look yet at Tenoch Huerta’s villain, Namor; Dominique Thorne’s new hero, Ironheart; Angela Bassett being the queen we already knew she is; and our best idea yet of who is the next Black Panther. It certainly looks like the superhero is being taken over by one of the female characters (most signs pointing to Letita Wright’s Shuri).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in the US and UK on November 11.