Bridgerton star reveals surprising sex scenes secret
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has revealed the secret to filming steamy scenes between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton.
Bridgerton has become renowned for its weeping gowns, spectacular balls and scurrilous court gossip, but there is one other part of the show that gets fans talking, and that's the steamy sex scenes.
But now Bridgerton season 2 star Simone Ashley has revealed how the cast celebrated when they finished filming a particularly racy scene in the Netflix hit.
Simone, star of Sex Education and The Sister, plays Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, who ends up falling for Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, while he is engaged to marry her younger sister, Edwina.
Fans of the period drama will remember that while there were fewer steamy scenes in season two than we got in Bridgerton season 1, there was one scene towards the end of the season that saw Kate and Anthony finally spend the night together.
Talking of filming these intimate scenes with The Times (opens in new tab), Simone said that they all celebrated by drinking champagne once the filming wrapped...
"We had champagne after we finished the sex scenes in Bridgerton. It felt like we’d done the hardest bit of the whole 11-month shoot," she admitted.
"We did all of our intimacy scenes in one week. It’s a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready, but I am confident in myself and my body."
Simone also revealed a surprising side effect to wearing a corset while filming 12-hour days on set... "Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you’ve got a little bump," she said.
"I hated wearing those corsets filming Bridgerton. They’re so beautiful, but I hate them — never again! Luckily, we’re allowed to wear bras now instead and that has changed everything for me. I can do a 12-hour day and feel comfortable."
With production underway for Bridgerton season 3, is thought the next installment of the period drama will arrive later this year, after Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which has already wrapped filming.
And after Rege-Jean Page, star of Bridgerton season 1, didn't appear in the second season, fans were terrified Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley could suffer the same fate.
Luckily this won't be the case and it has since been confirmed by Simone that the pair would in fact be back for the next series. She shared the news exclusively with Deadline, stating: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."
You can stream the first two seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix now.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.