Bridgerton star reveals surprising sex scenes secret

Bridgerton has become renowned for its weeping gowns, spectacular balls and scurrilous court gossip, but there is one other part of the show that gets fans talking, and that's the steamy sex scenes.

But now Bridgerton season 2 star Simone Ashley has revealed how the cast celebrated when they finished filming a particularly racy scene in the Netflix hit.

Simone, star of Sex Education and The Sister, plays Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, who ends up falling for Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, while he is engaged to marry her younger sister, Edwina.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony. (Image credit: Netflix/Liam Daniel)

Fans of the period drama will remember that while there were fewer steamy scenes in season two than we got in Bridgerton season 1, there was one scene towards the end of the season that saw Kate and Anthony finally spend the night together.

Talking of filming these intimate scenes with The Times (opens in new tab), Simone said that they all celebrated by drinking champagne once the filming wrapped...

"We had champagne after we finished the sex scenes in Bridgerton. It felt like we’d done the hardest bit of the whole 11-month shoot," she admitted.

"We did all of our intimacy scenes in one week. It’s a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready, but I am confident in myself and my body."

Nicola Coughlan will take center stage as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Simone also revealed a surprising side effect to wearing a corset while filming 12-hour days on set... "Corsets push everything down to the bottom of your stomach. That means when you take them off, you’ve got a little bump," she said.

"I hated wearing those corsets filming Bridgerton. They’re so beautiful, but I hate them — never again! Luckily, we’re allowed to wear bras now instead and that has changed everything for me. I can do a 12-hour day and feel comfortable."

With production underway for Bridgerton season 3, is thought the next installment of the period drama will arrive later this year, after Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which has already wrapped filming.

Simone Ashley isn't a fan of Kate Sharma's corsets. (Image credit: Netflix)

And after Rege-Jean Page, star of Bridgerton season 1, didn't appear in the second season, fans were terrified Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley could suffer the same fate.

Luckily this won't be the case and it has since been confirmed by Simone that the pair would in fact be back for the next series. She shared the news exclusively with Deadline, stating: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

You can stream the first two seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix now.