'Call the Midwife' star Megan Cusack admits she causes mischief on set

Call the Midwife season 11 star Megan Cusack (Nancy Corrigan) has admitted that she likes to cause mischief on set while filming our favourite Sunday night period drama.

The star appeared on Lorraine this morning (Friday, Jan. 28th) along with co-star Ella Bruccoleri who plays Sister Frances, where they opened up about their dynamic and how they think that Nancy has 'changed' Sister Frances during the course of the series.

Ella and Megan revealed they get on very well as co-stars, with Ella saying: "We have a fun time on set, don't we? A bit too much fun!"

Ella and Megan joined Lorraine this morning. (Image credit: ITV)

Explaining what they get up to, Megan added: "It's just fierce giggling, all sorts of accents, and lots of boxing!"

Ella confirmed the fact they enjoy play-fighting when the cameras are off, revealing: "We spar. It's a nun and a midwife going head-to-head!"

But despite all these on-set antics, host Lorraine Kelly pointed out that both characters had done so much for the show, especially when it comes to Nancy after her character had a child at a young age, which was very much a taboo topic.

Megan admitted that they like to have lots of fun on set. (Image credit: ITV)

Nancy has recently joined the series as a pupil midwife who has now become a fully-trained part of the midwifery team, first appearing in Season 10 of the popular BBC drama series.

The character has been described as 'ditzy', 'erratic' and having a 'big heart', and she definitely seems to have made an impression on fans so far.

Speaking about Nancy, Lorraine said: "It's great to have that, to get the whole rounded character."

Ella would like 'Call the Midwife' to go on 'forever'. (Image credit: ITV)

In addition to this, it was revealed we will be seeing even more from Nancy and Sister Frances as the current season continues, meaning their flourishing friendship will get even more screen time over the coming episodes.

Speaking about the success of the series and the abundance of storylines, Ella said that it could 'literally go on forever' — and with the show being commissioned for series 12 and 13, we already know that we'll see the show on our screens until at least 2024. Hurrah!

The next episode of Call the Midwife airs on BBC1 on Sunday, Jan 30th at 8pm, with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.