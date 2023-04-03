Celebrity Bake Off viewers in hysterics at 'worst ever' cake
Celebrity Bake Off contestant Lucy Beaumont has unfortunately made history with her 'bizarre' cake.
Celebrity Bake Off is always a real treat for fans and this time it was comedian Lucy Beaumont that had everyone talking... for all the wrong reasons!
In Celebrity Bake Off 2023 we welcomed a new bunch of celebrities all hoping to impress the judges while raising vital funds for the campaign Stand Up to Cancer.
This year we've got a great line up including The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, Loose Women star Judi Love, and TV host AJ Odudu, but it was comedian Lucy Beaumont that made an impression for her 'bizarre' cake.
Lucy's showstopper was inspired by an all-you-can-eat carvery dinner with Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, but she begged the panel not to judge her too harshly as it didn't quite go according to plan.
Following the episode, the official British Bake Off Twitter account shared a photo of Lucy's efforts, writing: "Lucy Beaumont’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ Cake Showstopper based on her perfect day off — featuring Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and an all you can eat carvery."
Lucy Beaumont’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ Cake Showstopper based on her perfect day off - featuring Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and an all you can eat carvery. 👏👏 @LucyABeaumont #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wZ6bj9m3ZeApril 2, 2023
As you can see, the cake was not a roaring success and Lucy got some pretty savage comments from the judges. Judge Prue Leith joked: "If we asked you for your worst nightmare, then I’d think you’d win."
Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood spat the cake out and said: "I wouldn’t say it’s inedible, but it’s on the way. I’ve never had a cake like it. It’s bizarre."
Out of earshot, Paul added: "It’s certainly one of the worst cakes we’ve ever seen in the tent!". That's got to hurt.
Naturally, Lucy's efforts were discussed on Twitter with one fan saying they'd "never laughed so hard" before seeing the cake, and another joking that the cake was "a showstopper in its own way".
i have never laughed so hard at anything more than lucy beaumont on su2c bake off i am i cannot breathe #GBBOApril 2, 2023
Lucy has made me laugh until I cry!#GBBOApril 2, 2023
Fair dos Lucy’s cake is a showstopper! In its own way! 🤣🤣🤣 #GBBOApril 2, 2023
#GBBO I am crying 🤣🤣🤣Paul please give Lucy a handshake.April 2, 2023
Even host Noel Fielding had a laugh about it, as when he announced the winner he quipped: "The winner of star baker is Lucy… no of course it isn’t. If it was up to me you’d be the winner!"
It was actor David Morrissey who did end up winning the competition with his cake depicting himself watching his football team, Liverpool.
David Morrissey’s ‘Sofa’ Cake Showstopper based on his perfect day off - watching Liverpool FC on the telly. 👏👏 @davemorrissey64 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4IkG8Sc8LlApril 2, 2023
Speaking about his week 3 win, David said: "I can’t believe it. I mean, I don’t know whether you saw my face when it was announced, I was convinced it was going to be Adele, I thought her cake was so amazing. So, yeah, I won’t gloat about it."
Celebrity Bake Off is available to watch on Channel 4 and All4.
