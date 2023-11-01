Cher to sing for royals at The Royal Variety Performance

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 will welcome Cher to the stage.

Cher will lead the entertainment this year at The Royal Variety Performance, as she joins a star-studded line-up of acts in aid of the Royal Variety Charity.

ITV has confirmed that Cher will take to the stage to perform a song from her new Christmas album, which is the perfect way to help viewers ring in the festive season when it airs this December.

Cher's seasonal album, simply titled Christmas, was released in October and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart, and she'll be performing a track on London's iconic Royal Albert Hall stage.

Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh has been confirmed to host this year's show, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lee Mack and Jason Manford, and he has revealed he is "honoured" to be back.

Speaking about overseeing the entertainment, Bradley said: "I am so excited to be presenting this year's show. It’s been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting. The line-up is incredible and I can’t wait for you all to see what I have in store."

There are plenty of other musical acts to look forward to, as there'll be an exclusive 100th Anniversary celebration from Disney Theatrical, featuring performances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty & The Beast.

Elsewhere, pop rock band McFly celebrates their 20th Anniversary, and Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, and Hannah Waddingham and the ENO chorus, are all performing throughout the course of the evening.

Channel 4's The Piano was a huge hit with fans, who will no doubt be delighted to know that series one winner, fourteen-year-old Lucy, will be joined by world-class pianist Lang Lang for a memorable performance.

As ever, there are West End performers aplenty, with casts from Crazy For You, Beverley Knight with the cast of Sister Act, and a magical performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable all set to dazzle viewers.

There are also some laughs ahead, as there'll be world-class stand-up performances from Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor, and Simon Brodkin.

As always, the money raised from the variety show helps people from the world of entertainment who are in need of care and assistance.

We don't have a confirmed air date for The Royal Variety Performance just yet, but we do know it's heading to ITV and ITVX in December. Watch this space!