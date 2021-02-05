Chiwetel Ejiofor to star in 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' on Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS today announced that it's bringing a series version of The Man Who Fell to Earth to its upcoming Paramount+ network. The series — based off the book by Walter Tevis and which was made into a movie starring David Bowie — will be led by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Martian, Doctor Strange).

The Man Who Fell to Earth tells the story of an alien who comes to Earth and has to face his own past to help determine our future.

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, co-showrunners and executive producers, said in a press release. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

No word yet on when, exactly, to expect the series, though we know it'll be after March 4, which is when CBS All Access becomes Paramount+.

