Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou tells true crime stories of the American South

"If you want to lose somebody, come to the Bayou," teases the trailer for Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou, the new true crime documentary series premiering tonight, December 27, on A&E. Narrated by Emmy-winning actor Keith David (Mufasa: The Lion King, American Fiction), the six-episode series "features stories that the swamp threatened to swallow forever, but detectives managed to drag out into the light," reads the official show description. "These investigators, family, and friends know that no matter how deep in the muck it’s buried, no sin stays secret forever."

Stretching across the swamplands of the American South, from Louisiana to Alabama to Florida’s Panhandle, the Cold Case Files spin-off kicks off with its premiere episode, entitled "Trinity River Murder," tonight at 10pm Eastern Time on A&E. The gripping first ep centers on 13-year-old Krystal Jean Baker — the supposed great-niece of screen icon Marilyn Monroe — who is found dead beneath a bridge in Texas’ Bayou Country. With investigators stumped, the quest to track down Baker's killer ends up taking 14 years and leads to a new law.

Future episodes, which air weekly on Friday evenings through the end of January, delve into such shocking cases as the brutal murder of young mother Selonia Reed in the small town of Hammond, Louisiana; the mysterious disappearance of a Lafayette woman named Bonnie Ruphard, which put a sprawling Bayou family under the microscope for her death; and the resurfacing of Curtis "Cochise" Smith's body twenty-five years after he vanished in Plaquemine, LA.

To tune into tonight's premiere of Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou, as well as subsequent episodes of the true crime series, you're going to need access to A&E. If you're located in the United States and don't have a local or satellite TV provider, you can watch A&E without cable by using a streaming service that includes the A&E channel in its package, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. Episodes will also be available to stream next day.

Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou - New Series Fri., Dec. 27 at 10/9c | A&E #shorts - YouTube Watch On

Check out the trailer for the Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou before tuning into the true crime series tonight on A&E.