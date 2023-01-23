Dancing On Ice fans brand show 'unwatchable' after all making same complaint

Dancing On Ice fans all had the same complaint during last night's episode.

Dancing On Ice 2023 was swamped with complaints last night (Sunday, January 22) after fans blasted the "screaming" audience for "ruining" the show.

It's a common complaint that's surrounded Dancing On Ice for years, with furious fans last year demanding that a screaming woman be removed from the studio.

During last night's episode, even host Philip Schofield tried to calm down the loud audience after the group routine at the start of the show.

The opening group routine had the audience on their feet as they loudly cheered and applauded while Philip tried to introduce the show.

As he shouted over the whooping audience, he then bellowed: "You can sit down now. You can sit down," before laughing at their excitement.

However, the "screaming" audience continued to be very loud throughout the show and fans were rather irritated that they couldn't hear the judges, contestants or music as the next set of celebrities took to the ice.

Fuming fans took to Twitter to express their anger and complained that the audience ruined the show, with some even saying that the competition was now "unwatchable."

#DancingOnIce studio audience noise is way over the top - unwatchable now!January 22, 2023 See more

@ITV @dancingonice Please can you stop the audience with their contstant whooping and screaming . Its totally ruining the show !!! 🙄#dancingoniceJanuary 23, 2023 See more

I wish on #DancingOnIce #DOI they would tell the audience to stop with all the shouting & whooping. It is not needed. Just give applause as needed, that will be sufficeJanuary 22, 2023 See more

#DancingOnIce after years of watching and loving DOI I’m afraid I’m going to have to stop watching, the constant screaming from the audience is too much for my nerves to takeJanuary 22, 2023 See more

The remaining celebrities performed their first skating routine this week with ex-footballer John Fashanu, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, comedian Darren Harriott, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne and former Hollyoaks actress and West End star Carley Stenson all taking to the ice last night.

After receiving the lowest votes, Gladiators host John Fashanu was in the skate-off against Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, which saw John be the first to leave the competition.

Last week's show was also swamped with complaints, with fans claiming that the show was "rigged" after Ekin-Su landed in the skate-off.

But it seemed Ekin-Su's skating efforts pulled off as she got through to next week, making John the first celebrity to be sent home.

Dancing on Ice 2023 airs on Sunday evenings at 6.30pm on ITV1.