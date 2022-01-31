‘Dancing On Ice’ fans call for screaming woman to be removed from show

'Dancing On Ice' fans were not happy with the loud screaming going on in the studio.

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were left irritated during last night’s show (Sunday, Jan. 30) as they demanded for a screaming woman in the audience to be removed from the studio.

As the remaining skaters took to the ice to perform their themed routines for Movie Week, fans found themselves distracted by loud screaming in the audience, with some even saying that they had to turn down the volume on their TVs.

Annoyed Twitter users fumed for the screaming to stop and begged for the culprit to be removed as it put them off watching...

Will someone please remove the screamer from the studio, It's putting me off watching, She is So annoying #dancingoniceJanuary 30, 2022 See more

@ITV #DancingOnIce can someone turn down shouting & screaming during results please? It's truly awful & can't hear a word.January 30, 2022 See more

@dancingonice can someone tell the woman screaming in the audience to shush! Had to turn my tele down! #dancingoniceJanuary 30, 2022 See more

They need to silence the screaming throughout the show its ridiculous now #dancingoniceJanuary 30, 2022 See more

#dancingonice please remove the screamer 😳January 30, 2022 See more

Viewers were also not impressed with the decision to eliminate Ria Hebden from the show last night.

Ria was the second celebrity to leave the show, following ruby star Ben Foden, whose elimination was also met with grief from the public, especially from his wife who slammed the show for being “pointless” and unfair,” and branding it a “popularity competition.”

Ria found herself in the dreaded skate-off once again with S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens who made her skating debut last night after suffering from an injury that forced her out of the live show last Sunday, Jan. 23.

Unfortunately, this week also saw Olympic BMX star Kye Whyte unable to perform due to spraining his knee during training.

TV Presenter Ria put on a spectacular performance with her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki as they skated to Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, with Ria dressed up as Elsa.

A post shared by Ria Hebden (@riahebden) A photo posted by on

The judges scored Ria an impressive 26.0 points, alongside Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor who also received the same for her performance to The Trolley Song from Meet Me In St. Louis.

Singer Kimberly Wyatt topped the leader board with 34.0 points as she skated to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman and Regan Gascoigne came second with 33.5 points, impressing the audience and judges yet again with his rendition of Singin’ In The Rain from the movie Singin’ In The Rain.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.