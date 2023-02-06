Dancing on Ice fans in disbelief as Chuckle brother and Matt Hancock make surprise appearance

Dancing on Ice 2023 had some rather unexpected guests in the audience.

Dancing on Ice 2023 fans were baffled after Matt Hancock made an unexpected appearance alongside Paul Chuckle in the audience of last night's episode (Sunday, January 5).

As the celebrity skaters took to the ice once again, there were some familiar, yet rather unlikely faces who appeared in the Dancing on Ice 2023 audience last night — Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers and the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Despite being utterly confused by the pair's strange outing, viewers were unimpressed to see host Holly Willoughby interviewing Matt, who came third in I'm a Celebrity last year.

"Would you pop on a sequin and have a hop on our ice?" Holly asked him.

"I think I could do with dressing up a bit. This is so hard, eating cockroaches is nothing compared to how difficult this is," Matt replied.

Paul Chuckle and Matt Hancock were spotted together in the Dancing on Ice 2023 audience. (Image credit: ITV)

In another bizarre twist, actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins was also seen in the front row alongside Matt and TV star Paul Chuckle, who was seated next to Matt's partner Gina Coladangelo.

Fans were puzzled at seeing the unlikely pairing together in the studio audience and took to Twitter to voice their disbelief...

Well I never thought I would see Matt Hancock and Paul Chuckle in the same room #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/BC9KZBATVlFebruary 5, 2023

Biggins, matt Hancock and Paul chuckle, a trio I never thought I'd see in the same room 😅 #Dancingonice @dancingoniceFebruary 5, 2023

Why is Matt Hancock randomly in the dancing on ice audience sat next to Paul chuckle 😂💀#DancingOnIceFebruary 5, 2023

Didn't have Matt Hancock sat next to Paul Chuckle on #DancingOnIce on my bingo card 😳February 5, 2023

Last night's episode saw Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield compete in the dreaded skate-off against EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and her skating partner Matt Evers.

Ekin-Su and Patsy were in tears after their emotional performance, with presenter Phillip Schofield reassuring them that: "I think this is the most emotional skate-off we've ever had on Dancing on Ice."

Sadly, it was announced that Ekin-Su would be leaving the competition after the judges voted to save Patsy.

Ekin-Su cried after it was announced and Phil and Holly gave her a comforting hug.

The reality star said: "We put so much time, and all the other work I had coming up at the time, this was my priority and I gave everything to it. And I love it, I fell in love with the ice."

Dancing on Ice 2023 airs on Sunday evenings at 6.30pm on ITV1.